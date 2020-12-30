Prep schedule

 Skip to main content
Basketball

Basketball stock

 John Watkins, File | The Times

Saturday's Schedule

Boys Basketball

Highland Holiday Hoopfest (field includes Gavit, Griffith, Hanover Central, Kankakee Valley, Morton, Munster, Whiting), 10 a.m.

Mac Jelks Invitational at Bowman (Bishop Noll vs. 21st Century, 11:30 a.m.; Bowman vs. SB Riley, 5:30 p.m.; Merrillville vs. Hammond, 7:30 p.m.)

Lafayette Jefferson at LaPorte, 3:30 p.m.

LaCrosse at Hebron, 7 p.m.

Calumet at Lafayette Harrison, 7 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Warsaw Tiger Holiday Tournament (field includes Chesterton), 9 a.m.

Valparaiso Viking Holiday Tournament (field includes South Central), 10 a.m.

Kouts at River Forest, noon

Boone Grove at Morgan Twp., 12:30 p.m.

Lowell at Munster, 12:30 p.m.

Mac Jelks Invitational at Bowman (Crown Point vs. Silver Creek, 1:30 p.m.; Bishop Noll vs. SB St. Joseph, 3:30 p.m.)

LaCrosse at Hebron, 5:30 p.m.

Westville at Merrillville, 5 p.m

Kankakee Valley at North Newton, 6:30 p.m.

Highland at Michigan City, 7 p.m.

Boys Swimming

Highland Invitational (field includes Crown Point, Lake Central, Michigan City, Munster, Portage, Valparaiso), 9 a.m. swim/1 p.m. dive

Wrestling

Highland at SB Clay, 8 a.m.

IHSWCA Team State Duals (field includes Chesterton, Hobart), TBD

