 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Prep schedule
agate urgent

Prep schedule

{{featured_button_text}}
On the bubble

Boone Grove (7-3), Griffith (12-8), Hanover Central (11-3), Hobart (6-9-1), LaCrosse (8-5), Portage (3-9), South Central (12-4).

 The Times

Boys Soccer

Joliet Catholic at Marian Catholic, 4:30 p.m.

Richards at TF United (TF North), 5 p.m.

Softball

South Central at Illiana Christian, 4:30 p.m.

Boys & Girls Track

LaPorte at Mishawaka, 4 p.m.

Girls Volleyball

Richards at TF North, 6 p.m.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

What teams in the Sweet 16 have the ability to move forward?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Prep Honors
Agate

Prep Honors

2020-21 All-Conference teams announced for NCC boys and DAC girls basketball.

Prep Honors
Agate

Prep Honors

2021 Indiana Basketball Coaches Association (IBCA) first-team Academic All-State honors, and 2020-21 Duneland All-Conference boys and girls swim teams announced

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts