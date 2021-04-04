 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Prep schedule
agate urgent

Prep schedule

{{featured_button_text}}
Baseball
Jeff Roberson

Monday

Baseball

Marquette at Michigan City, 4 p.m.

Valparaiso at Hebron, 4:30 p.m.

Washington Twp. at Andrean, 4:30 p.m.

Calumet at Lake Station, 5 p.m.

North Newton at Morgan Twp., 5 p.m.

Wheeler at Hanover Central, 5 p.m.

Whiting at River Forest, 5 p.m.

Boys Golf

Calumet, River Forest at Hanover Central, 4:30 p.m.

Griffith, Whiting at North Newton, 4:30 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Argo at TF United (TF North), 5 p.m.

Softball

Boone Grove at Andrean, 4:30 p.m.

Hebron at Illiana Christian, 4:30 p.m.

Hobart at Michigan City, 4:30 p.m.

Kouts at Merrillville, 4:30 p.m.

Lake Central at Lowell, 4:30 p.m.

Calumet at Lake Station, 5 p.m.

Griffith at Bishop Noll, 5 p.m.

Wheeler at Hanover Central, 5 p.m.

Whiting at River Forest, 5 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Griffith at Calumet, 4 p.m.

Morton at Highland, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Volleyball

Lemont at TF South, 5:45 p.m.

0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Springlike warmth to spread over mid-Atlantic

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts