Prep schedule

Monday
Baseball
Marquette at Michigan City, 4 p.m.
Valparaiso at Hebron, 4:30 p.m.
Washington Twp. at Andrean, 4:30 p.m.
Calumet at Lake Station, 5 p.m.
North Newton at Morgan Twp., 5 p.m.
Wheeler at Hanover Central, 5 p.m.
Whiting at River Forest, 5 p.m.
Boys Golf
Calumet, River Forest at Hanover Central, 4:30 p.m.
Griffith, Whiting at North Newton, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Argo at TF United (TF North), 5 p.m.
Softball
Boone Grove at Andrean, 4:30 p.m.
Hebron at Illiana Christian, 4:30 p.m.
Hobart at Michigan City, 4:30 p.m.
Kouts at Merrillville, 4:30 p.m.
Lake Central at Lowell, 4:30 p.m.
Calumet at Lake Station, 5 p.m.
Griffith at Bishop Noll, 5 p.m.
Wheeler at Hanover Central, 5 p.m.
Whiting at River Forest, 5 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Griffith at Calumet, 4 p.m.
Morton at Highland, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Volleyball
Lemont at TF South, 5:45 p.m.
