Prep Schedule

Week 4 Football
Friday, Sept. 9
Hobart at Culver Academies, 6:30 p.m., (video), rrsn.com, Facebook Live
Andrean at EC Central, 7 p.m.
Bishop Noll at Boone Grove, 7 p.m.
Calumet at Whiting, 7 p.m.
Chesterton at LaPorte, 7 p.m.
Highland at Hammond Central, 7 p.m.
Kankakee Valley at North Newton, 7 p.m., WLQI-FM (97.7), wlqi977.com
Lake Central at Crown Point, 7 p.m.
Lake Station at South Newton, 7 p.m.
Lowell at Griffith, 7 p.m., (video), rrsn.com, Facebook Live
People are also reading…
Merrillville at Portage, 7 p.m.
Munster at Morton, 7 p.m.
River Forest at Hanover Central, 7 p.m.
South Central at Wheeler, 7 p.m.
TF North at TF South, 7 p.m.
Valparaiso at Michigan City, 7 p.m., WEFM-FM (95.9), rrsn.com
West Side at Bowman, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 10
Marian Catholic at Bloom Twp., noon
Thursday, Sept. 8
Boys Cross Country
Westville at South Central, 5 p.m.
Girls Cross Country
Westville at South Central, 5 p.m.
Girls Golf
GSSC Tournament at South Central (Sandy Pines), 9 a.m.
Kankakee Valley, North Judson ta Winamac (Moss Creek), 4 p.m.
Munster at Chesterton, 4:30 p.m.
Tri-Township at Culver Community, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Eisenhower at TF United (TF North), 4:30 p.m.
Winamac at Kouts, 4:30 p.m.
Hanover Central at DeMotte Christian, 5 p.m.
Morton at Hammond Central, 5 p.m.
Victory Christian at New Prairie, 5 p.m.
Washington Twp. at Westville, 5 p.m.
Michigan City at South Bend Clay, 5:30 p.m.
Lowell at Illiana Christian, 6:30 p.m.
Wheeler at Griffith, 7 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Victory Christian at Marquette, 4:30 p.m.
Morgan Twp. at LaLumiere, 5 p.m.
Wheeler at Griffith, 5 p.m.
Highland at Michigan City, 6 p.m.
Andrean at Merrillville, 6:30 p.m.
Hebron at LaPorte, 6:30 p.m.
Hobart at Bishop Noll, 6:30 p.m.
Kankakee Valley at Boone Grove, 6:30 p.m.
Portage at Lowell, 6:30 p.m.
Hanover Central at DeMotte Christian, 7 p.m.
Morton at Hammond Central, 7 p.m.
Munster at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.
Girls Swimming
TF United at Tinley Park, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Chesterton at LaPorte, 4:15 p.m.
Lake Central at Crown Point, 4:15 p.m.
Andrean at Griffith, 4:30 p.m.
Hammond Central at Morton, 4:30 p.m.
Highland at Hanover Central, 4:30 p.m.
Lake Station at LaLumiere, 4:30 p.m.
Merrillville at Valparaiso, 4:30 p.m.
Michigan City at Portage, 4:30 p.m.
Munster at Hobart, 4:30 p.m.
Kankakee Valley at Lowell, 4:45 p.m.
EC Central at Hammond Academy, 5 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Oak Forest at TF South, 4:30 p.m.
Tinley Park at TF North, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Volleyball
TF South at Oak Forest, 5:30 p.m.
Tinley Park at TF North, 5:30 p.m.
Munster at Hobart, 6 p.m.
Crown Point at Portage, 6:30 p.m.
DeMotte Christian at North Newton, 6:30 p.m.
Griffith at Calumet, 6:30 p.m.
Hammond Central at Morton, 6:30 p.m.
Kankakee Valley at Hanover Central, 6:30 p.m.
LaPorte at Valparaiso, 6:30 p.m.
Merrillville at Lake Central, 6:30 p.m.
Michigan City at Chesterton, 6:30 p.m.
Victory Christian at Oregon-Davis, 6:30 p.m.
West Central at South Central, 6:30 p.m.
Bowman at Marquette, 7 p.m.
EC Central at Hammond Academy, 7 p.m.
Lake Station at Bishop Noll, 7 p.m.
Lowell at Andrean, 7 p.m.
Wheeler at River Forest, 7 p.m.