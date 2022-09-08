 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
agate urgent

Prep Schedule

  • 0
football stock
Times file photo

Week 4 Football

Friday, Sept. 9

Hobart at Culver Academies, 6:30 p.m., (video), rrsn.com, Facebook Live

Andrean at EC Central, 7 p.m.

Bishop Noll at Boone Grove, 7 p.m.

Calumet at Whiting, 7 p.m.

Chesterton at LaPorte, 7 p.m.

Highland at Hammond Central, 7 p.m.

Kankakee Valley at North Newton, 7 p.m., WLQI-FM (97.7), wlqi977.com

Lake Central at Crown Point, 7 p.m.

Lake Station at South Newton, 7 p.m.

Lowell at Griffith, 7 p.m., (video), rrsn.com, Facebook Live

Merrillville at Portage, 7 p.m.

Munster at Morton, 7 p.m.

River Forest at Hanover Central, 7 p.m.

South Central at Wheeler, 7 p.m.

TF North at TF South, 7 p.m.

Valparaiso at Michigan City, 7 p.m., WEFM-FM (95.9), rrsn.com

West Side at Bowman, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 10

Marian Catholic at Bloom Twp., noon

Thursday, Sept. 8

Boys Cross Country

Westville at South Central, 5 p.m.

Girls Cross Country

Westville at South Central, 5 p.m.

Girls Golf

GSSC Tournament at South Central (Sandy Pines), 9 a.m.

Kankakee Valley, North Judson ta Winamac (Moss Creek), 4 p.m.

Munster at Chesterton, 4:30 p.m.

Tri-Township at Culver Community, 4:30 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Eisenhower at TF United (TF North), 4:30 p.m.

Winamac at Kouts, 4:30 p.m.

Hanover Central at DeMotte Christian, 5 p.m.

Morton at Hammond Central, 5 p.m.

Victory Christian at New Prairie, 5 p.m.

Washington Twp. at Westville, 5 p.m.

Michigan City at South Bend Clay, 5:30 p.m.

Lowell at Illiana Christian, 6:30 p.m.

Wheeler at Griffith, 7 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Victory Christian at Marquette, 4:30 p.m.

Morgan Twp. at LaLumiere, 5 p.m.

Wheeler at Griffith, 5 p.m.

Highland at Michigan City, 6 p.m.

Andrean at Merrillville, 6:30 p.m.

Hebron at LaPorte, 6:30 p.m.

Hobart at Bishop Noll, 6:30 p.m.

Kankakee Valley at Boone Grove, 6:30 p.m.

Portage at Lowell, 6:30 p.m.

Hanover Central at DeMotte Christian, 7 p.m.

Morton at Hammond Central, 7 p.m.

Munster at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.

Girls Swimming

TF United at Tinley Park, 4:30 p.m.

Boys Tennis

Chesterton at LaPorte, 4:15 p.m.

Lake Central at Crown Point, 4:15 p.m.

Andrean at Griffith, 4:30 p.m.

Hammond Central at Morton, 4:30 p.m.

Highland at Hanover Central, 4:30 p.m.

Lake Station at LaLumiere, 4:30 p.m.

Merrillville at Valparaiso, 4:30 p.m.

Michigan City at Portage, 4:30 p.m.

Munster at Hobart, 4:30 p.m.

Kankakee Valley at Lowell, 4:45 p.m.

EC Central at Hammond Academy, 5 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Oak Forest at TF South, 4:30 p.m.

Tinley Park at TF North, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Volleyball

TF South at Oak Forest, 5:30 p.m.

Tinley Park at TF North, 5:30 p.m.

Munster at Hobart, 6 p.m.

Crown Point at Portage, 6:30 p.m.

DeMotte Christian at North Newton, 6:30 p.m.

Griffith at Calumet, 6:30 p.m.

Hammond Central at Morton, 6:30 p.m.

Kankakee Valley at Hanover Central, 6:30 p.m.

LaPorte at Valparaiso, 6:30 p.m.

Merrillville at Lake Central, 6:30 p.m.

Michigan City at Chesterton, 6:30 p.m.

Victory Christian at Oregon-Davis, 6:30 p.m.

West Central at South Central, 6:30 p.m.

Bowman at Marquette, 7 p.m.

EC Central at Hammond Academy, 7 p.m.

Lake Station at Bishop Noll, 7 p.m.

Lowell at Andrean, 7 p.m.

Wheeler at River Forest, 7 p.m.

