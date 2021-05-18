Prep schedule

Baseball
Calumet Christian at Covenant Christian, 4:30 p.m.
Crown Point at Chesterton, 4:30 p.m.
John Glenn at LaCrosse, 4:30 p.m.
Lake Central at Portage, 4:30 p.m.
Marian Catholic at Illiana Christian, 4:30 p.m.
Merrillville at LaPorte, 4:30 p.m.
North White at North Newton, 4:30 p.m.
TF North at Reavis, 4:30 p.m.
Valparaiso at Michigan City, 4:30 p.m.
Bishop Noll at Wheeler, 5 p.m.
Calumet at River Forest, 5 p.m.
EC Central at Gavit, 5 p.m.
Hanover Central at Griffith, 5 p.m.
Whiting at Lake Station, 5 p.m.
Boys Golf
Calumet at EC Central, 4 p.m.
Chesterton, Lake Central at Portage (Robbinhurst), 4 p.m.
Covenant Christian, South Central at Illiana Christian, 4 p.m.
Crown Point, Valparaiso at Michigan City (Municipal), 4 p.m.
Merrillville at LaPorte (Beechwood), 4 p.m.
Morgan Twp. at River Forest, 5 p.m.
Softball
Hammond at EC Central, 4:30 p.m.
Hebron at Lowell, 4:30 p.m.
Kankakee Trinity at Hammond Academy, 4:30 p.m.
Knox at South Central, 4:30 p.m.
LaPorte at Lake Central, 4:30 p.m., WEFM-FM (95.9)
Merrillville at Portage, 4:30 p.m.
Michigan City at Chesterton, 4:30 p.m.
Morton at Clark, 4:30 p.m.
Oregon-Davis at Victory Christian, 4:30 p.m.
South Newton at North Newton, 4:30 p.m.
TF North at Reavis, 4:30 p.m.
TF South at Marian Catholic, 4:30 p.m.
Valparaiso at Crown Point, 4:30 p.m.
Westville at North Judson, 4:45 p.m.
Bishop Noll at Wheeler, 5 p.m.
Calumet at River Forest, 5 p.m.
Griffith at Hanover Central, 5 p.m.
Munster at Lockport Twp., 5 p.m.
Whiting at Lake Station, 5 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Griffith at Lake Station, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Track
Marian Catholic at Notre Dame, 4:30 p.m.
TF South at TF North, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Track
Chesterton Sectional (Chesterton, LaPorte, Michigan City, Portage, South Central, Valparaiso, Washington Twp., Westville, Wheeler), 4:30 p.m.
Kankakee Valley Sectional (Boone Grove, Covenant Christian, Hebron, Kankakee Valley, Kouts, LaCrosse, Morgan Twp., North Newton), 4:45 p.m.
Highland Sectional (Bishop Noll, Bowman, Calumet, Clark, EC Central, Gavit, Griffith, Hammond, Highland, Illiana Christian, Morton, Munster, 21st Century, West Side), 5 p.m.
Lowell Sectional (Andrean, Crown Point, Hanover Central, Hobart, Lake Central, Lake Station, Lowell, Merrillville, River Forest), 5 p.m.
Boys Volleyball
Marist at Marian Catholic, 5 p.m.