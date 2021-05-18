 Skip to main content
Prep schedule
Prep schedule

Softball

 

 The Times

Baseball

Calumet Christian at Covenant Christian, 4:30 p.m.

Crown Point at Chesterton, 4:30 p.m.

John Glenn at LaCrosse, 4:30 p.m.

Lake Central at Portage, 4:30 p.m.

Marian Catholic at Illiana Christian, 4:30 p.m.

Merrillville at LaPorte, 4:30 p.m.

North White at North Newton, 4:30 p.m.

TF North at Reavis, 4:30 p.m.

Valparaiso at Michigan City, 4:30 p.m.

Bishop Noll at Wheeler, 5 p.m.

Calumet at River Forest, 5 p.m.

EC Central at Gavit, 5 p.m.

Hanover Central at Griffith, 5 p.m.

Whiting at Lake Station, 5 p.m.

Boys Golf

Calumet at EC Central, 4 p.m.

Chesterton, Lake Central at Portage (Robbinhurst), 4 p.m.

Covenant Christian, South Central at Illiana Christian, 4 p.m.

Crown Point, Valparaiso at Michigan City (Municipal), 4 p.m.

Merrillville at LaPorte (Beechwood), 4 p.m.

Morgan Twp. at River Forest, 5 p.m.

Softball

Hammond at EC Central, 4:30 p.m.

Hebron at Lowell, 4:30 p.m.

Kankakee Trinity at Hammond Academy, 4:30 p.m.

Knox at South Central, 4:30 p.m.

LaPorte at Lake Central, 4:30 p.m., WEFM-FM (95.9)

Merrillville at Portage, 4:30 p.m.

Michigan City at Chesterton, 4:30 p.m.

Morton at Clark, 4:30 p.m.

Oregon-Davis at Victory Christian, 4:30 p.m.

South Newton at North Newton, 4:30 p.m.

TF North at Reavis, 4:30 p.m.

TF South at Marian Catholic, 4:30 p.m.

Valparaiso at Crown Point, 4:30 p.m.

Westville at North Judson, 4:45 p.m.

Bishop Noll at Wheeler, 5 p.m.

Calumet at River Forest, 5 p.m.

Griffith at Hanover Central, 5 p.m.

Munster at Lockport Twp., 5 p.m.

Whiting at Lake Station, 5 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Griffith at Lake Station, 4:30 p.m.

Boys Track

Marian Catholic at Notre Dame, 4:30 p.m.

TF South at TF North, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Track

Chesterton Sectional (Chesterton, LaPorte, Michigan City, Portage, South Central, Valparaiso, Washington Twp., Westville, Wheeler), 4:30 p.m.

Kankakee Valley Sectional (Boone Grove, Covenant Christian, Hebron, Kankakee Valley, Kouts, LaCrosse, Morgan Twp., North Newton), 4:45 p.m.

Highland Sectional (Bishop Noll, Bowman, Calumet, Clark, EC Central, Gavit, Griffith, Hammond, Highland, Illiana Christian, Morton, Munster, 21st Century, West Side), 5 p.m.

Lowell Sectional (Andrean, Crown Point, Hanover Central, Hobart, Lake Central, Lake Station, Lowell, Merrillville, River Forest), 5 p.m.

Boys Volleyball

Marist at Marian Catholic, 5 p.m.

Prep Honors

 2021 ESCC All-Conference Spring boys soccer and girls volleyball 

