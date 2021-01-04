 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Prep schedule
agate

Prep schedule

{{featured_button_text}}
Basketball

Basketball stock

 John Watkins, File | The Times

Tuesday's Schedule

Boys Basketball

Goshen at Marquette, 6 p.m.

Bishop Noll at Chesterton, 7 p.m.

Covenant Christian at Morgan Twp., 7 p.m.

Highland at Wheeler, 7 p.m.

Hobart at Griffith, 7 p.m.

LaPorte at Lowell, 7 p.m.

Michigan City at Plymouth, 7 p.m.

Munster at EC Central, 7 p.m.

Washington Twp. at Boone Grove, 7 p.m.

West Side at Calumet, 7 p.m.

Whiting at Illiana Christian, 7 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Merrillville at Michigan City, 6:30 p.m.

SB Riley at LaPorte, 6:30 p.m.

Bishop Noll at Andrean, 7 p.m.

Covenant Christian at Kouts, 7 p.m.

Hebron at West Central, 7 p.m.

Hobart at Morton, 7 p.m.

LaCrosse at River Forest, 7 p.m.

Lake Central at Kankakee Valley, 7 p.m., WLQI -FM (97.7), www.wlqi977.com

Lowell at Highland, 7 p.m.

Valparaiso at West Side, 7 p.m.

Boys Swimming

Griffith at EC Central, 5 p.m.

Merrillville at Valparaiso, 5:30 p.m.

Michigan City at Wheeler, 5:30 p.m.

Highland, Lowell at Hobart, 6 p.m.

Kankakee Valley at Munster, 6 p.m.

Girls Swimming

Griffith at EC Central, 5 p.m.

Merrillville at Valparaiso, 5:30 p.m.

Michigan City at Wheeler, 5:30 p.m.

Highland, Lowell at Hobart, 6 p.m.

Kankakee Valley at Munster, 6 p.m.

Wrestling

Boone Grove at Hammond Baptist, 5:30 p.m.

North Newton at Twin Lakes, 5:30 p.m.

Whiting at Clark, 6 p.m.

Calumet at Gavit, 6:30 p.m.

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts