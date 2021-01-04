Prep schedule

Tuesday's Schedule
Boys Basketball
Goshen at Marquette, 6 p.m.
Bishop Noll at Chesterton, 7 p.m.
Covenant Christian at Morgan Twp., 7 p.m.
Highland at Wheeler, 7 p.m.
Hobart at Griffith, 7 p.m.
LaPorte at Lowell, 7 p.m.
Michigan City at Plymouth, 7 p.m.
Munster at EC Central, 7 p.m.
Washington Twp. at Boone Grove, 7 p.m.
West Side at Calumet, 7 p.m.
Whiting at Illiana Christian, 7 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Merrillville at Michigan City, 6:30 p.m.
SB Riley at LaPorte, 6:30 p.m.
Bishop Noll at Andrean, 7 p.m.
Covenant Christian at Kouts, 7 p.m.
Hebron at West Central, 7 p.m.
Hobart at Morton, 7 p.m.
LaCrosse at River Forest, 7 p.m.
Lake Central at Kankakee Valley, 7 p.m., WLQI -FM (97.7), www.wlqi977.com
Lowell at Highland, 7 p.m.
Valparaiso at West Side, 7 p.m.
Boys Swimming
Griffith at EC Central, 5 p.m.
Merrillville at Valparaiso, 5:30 p.m.
Michigan City at Wheeler, 5:30 p.m.
Highland, Lowell at Hobart, 6 p.m.
Kankakee Valley at Munster, 6 p.m.
Girls Swimming
Griffith at EC Central, 5 p.m.
Merrillville at Valparaiso, 5:30 p.m.
Michigan City at Wheeler, 5:30 p.m.
Highland, Lowell at Hobart, 6 p.m.
Kankakee Valley at Munster, 6 p.m.
Wrestling
Boone Grove at Hammond Baptist, 5:30 p.m.
North Newton at Twin Lakes, 5:30 p.m.
Whiting at Clark, 6 p.m.
Calumet at Gavit, 6:30 p.m.