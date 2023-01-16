Prep Schedule

Boys Basketball
MLK Dream Classic at Marshall (TF North vs. Orr, 11:30 a.m.)
Hammond Central vs. Chicago Dyett at Hyde Park Academy, 3 p.m.
Rockford Jefferson Shootout (field includes TF South), TBA
Girls Basketball
Derril Kipp Hoopfest at Benet Academy (Lake Central vs. Naperville North, 10:30 a.m.)
Illiana Christian at Hanover Central, 7 p.m.
Porter County Conference Tournament, Round 1, TBA
Subway Shootout (field includes Marian Catholic), TBA
Gymnastics
Lowell at Lake Central, 6 p.m.
Portage at Michigan City, 6 p.m.