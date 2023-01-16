 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Presented By Strack & Van Til
Prep Schedule

Basketball

Basketball

Boys Basketball

MLK Dream Classic at Marshall (TF North vs. Orr, 11:30 a.m.)

Hammond Central vs. Chicago Dyett at Hyde Park Academy, 3 p.m.

Rockford Jefferson Shootout (field includes TF South), TBA

Girls Basketball

Derril Kipp Hoopfest at Benet Academy (Lake Central vs. Naperville North, 10:30 a.m.)

Illiana Christian at Hanover Central, 7 p.m.

Porter County Conference Tournament, Round 1, TBA

Subway Shootout (field includes Marian Catholic), TBA

Gymnastics

Lowell at Lake Central, 6 p.m.

Portage at Michigan City, 6 p.m.

