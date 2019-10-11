Saturday
Boys Cross Country
Jimmy Daniels Olympian Run at Rich Central (field includes Marian Catholic), 8 a.m.
Colonel Madden Invitational at Oak Forest (field includes TF North, TF South), 9 a.m.
Girls Cross Country
Jimmy Daniels Olympian Run at Rich Central (field includes Marian Catholic), 8 a.m.
Colonel Madden Invitational at Oak Forest (field includes TF North, TF South), 9 a.m.
Boys Soccer
Victory Christian vs. Lighthouse Christian Academy, ICSAA state final in Columbus, Ind., noon
Marian Catholic vs. St. Patrick at Resurrection, noon
Girls Tennis
ESCC meet at Joliet Catholic, 9 a.m.
Girls Volleyball
North Montgomery Invitational (field includes Chesterton), 8 a.m.
Wildcat Invitational at Lawrence North (field includes Andrean), 9 a.m.
Lowell at Portage, 11:30 a.m.