 Times Staff

Saturday

Boys Cross Country

Jimmy Daniels Olympian Run at Rich Central (field includes Marian Catholic), 8 a.m.

Colonel Madden Invitational at Oak Forest (field includes TF North, TF South), 9 a.m.

Girls Cross Country

Jimmy Daniels Olympian Run at Rich Central (field includes Marian Catholic), 8 a.m.

Colonel Madden Invitational at Oak Forest (field includes TF North, TF South), 9 a.m.

Boys Soccer

Victory Christian vs. Lighthouse Christian Academy, ICSAA state final in Columbus, Ind., noon

Marian Catholic vs. St. Patrick at Resurrection, noon

Girls Tennis

ESCC meet at Joliet Catholic, 9 a.m.

Girls Volleyball

North Montgomery Invitational (field includes Chesterton), 8 a.m.

Wildcat Invitational at Lawrence North (field includes Andrean), 9 a.m.

Lowell at Portage, 11:30 a.m.

