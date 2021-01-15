Prep schedule

Girls Basketball
Bowman at Lake Station, 6 p.m.
Crown Point at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.
Wheeler at River Forest, 7 p.m.
PCC Tournament at Kouts, Round 1 (LaCrosse vs. Hebron, 5:30 p.m.; Boone Grove vs. Kouts, 7:30 p.m.), www.rrsn.com (video)
PCC Tournament at South Central, Round 1 (Westville vs. Washington Twp., 5:30 p.m.; Morgan Twp. vs. South Central, 7:30 p.m.), www.rrsn.com (video, 2nd game only)
Gymnastics
Portage at Michigan City, 6 p.m.
Wrestling
Bishop Noll, Wheeler at Whiting, 5:30 p.m.
