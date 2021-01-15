 Skip to main content
Prep schedule
Prep schedule

Basketball

Basketball stock

 John Watkins, File | The Times

Girls Basketball

Bowman at Lake Station, 6 p.m.

Crown Point at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.

Wheeler at River Forest, 7 p.m.

PCC Tournament at Kouts, Round 1 (LaCrosse vs. Hebron, 5:30 p.m.; Boone Grove vs. Kouts, 7:30 p.m.), www.rrsn.com (video)

PCC Tournament at South Central, Round 1 (Westville vs. Washington Twp., 5:30 p.m.; Morgan Twp. vs. South Central, 7:30 p.m.), www.rrsn.com (video, 2nd game only)

Gymnastics

Portage at Michigan City, 6 p.m.

Wrestling

Bishop Noll, Wheeler at Whiting, 5:30 p.m.

