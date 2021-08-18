Prep schedule

Wednesday
Boys Cross Country
Knox, LaCrosse at Boone Grove, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Cross Country
Knox, LaCrosse at Boone Grove, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Golf
St. Laurence at Marian Catholic, 4 p.m.
Girls Golf
LaCrosse, Marquette, South Central at Oregon-Davis (Hamlet), 4:30 p.m.
Plymouth at Michigan City (Municipal North), 4:30 p.m.
Morton at Illiana Christian, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Andrean at Marquette, 5 p.m.
Kouts at Lowell, 5 p.m.
Lake Central at Merrillville, 5 p.m.
LaPorte at Chesterton, 5 p.m.
Michigan City at Crown Point, 5 p.m.
Valparaiso at Portage, 5 p.m.
Hobart at Griffith, 7 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Griffith at Boone Grove, 5 p.m., rrsn.com (video)
Marquette at Hebron, 5 p.m.
Oregon-Davis at Washington Twp., 5 p.m.
SB Riley at Morgan Twp., 5 p.m.
Wheeler at Hobart, 6 p.m.
Morton at Bishop Noll, 6:30 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Valparaiso at SB St. Joseph, 4 p.m.
Andrean at Lake Station, 4:30 p.m.
Hanover Central at Illiana Christian, 4:30 p.m.
LaPorte at SB Riley, 4:30 p.m.
Michigan City at SB Washington, 4:30 p.m.
Lowell at New Prairie, 5 p.m.
Girls Volleyball
South Central at Boone Grove, 5 p.m.
Bowman at Hammond Central, 6 p.m.
Hanover Central at Andrean, 6 p.m.
Portage at Highland, 6 p.m.
Valparaiso at Bishop Noll, 6 p.m.
Whiting at Westville, 6 p.m.
Kouts at Knox, 6:30 p.m.
Merrillville at Lowell, 6:30 p.m.
Wheeler at North Judson, 7 p.m.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Kelly Mullaney
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Aaron Ferguson
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Jim Hunsley
Sports Copy Editor
Jim is a copy editor for The Times who works out of Valparaiso.He received the Indiana High School Wrestling Coaches Association’s Media Award in 1997. He can be reached at 219-548-4356 or jim.hunsley@nwi.com.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Mike Clark
Illinois News and Sports Reporter/Copy Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.