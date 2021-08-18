 Skip to main content
Prep schedule

Wednesday

Boys Cross Country

Knox, LaCrosse at Boone Grove, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Cross Country

Knox, LaCrosse at Boone Grove, 4:30 p.m.

Boys Golf

St. Laurence at Marian Catholic, 4 p.m.

Girls Golf

LaCrosse, Marquette, South Central at Oregon-Davis (Hamlet), 4:30 p.m.

Plymouth at Michigan City (Municipal North), 4:30 p.m.

Morton at Illiana Christian, 4:30 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Andrean at Marquette, 5 p.m.

Kouts at Lowell, 5 p.m.

Lake Central at Merrillville, 5 p.m.

LaPorte at Chesterton, 5 p.m.

Michigan City at Crown Point, 5 p.m.

Valparaiso at Portage, 5 p.m.

Hobart at Griffith, 7 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Griffith at Boone Grove, 5 p.m., rrsn.com (video)

Marquette at Hebron, 5 p.m.

Oregon-Davis at Washington Twp., 5 p.m.

SB Riley at Morgan Twp., 5 p.m.

Wheeler at Hobart, 6 p.m.

Morton at Bishop Noll, 6:30 p.m.

Boys Tennis

Valparaiso at SB St. Joseph, 4 p.m.

Andrean at Lake Station, 4:30 p.m.

Hanover Central at Illiana Christian, 4:30 p.m.

LaPorte at SB Riley, 4:30 p.m.

Michigan City at SB Washington, 4:30 p.m.

Lowell at New Prairie, 5 p.m.

Girls Volleyball

South Central at Boone Grove, 5 p.m.

Bowman at Hammond Central, 6 p.m.

Hanover Central at Andrean, 6 p.m.

Portage at Highland, 6 p.m.

Valparaiso at Bishop Noll, 6 p.m.

Whiting at Westville, 6 p.m.

Kouts at Knox, 6:30 p.m.

Merrillville at Lowell, 6:30 p.m.

Wheeler at North Judson, 7 p.m.

