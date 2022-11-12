 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Prep Schedule

Girls Basketball

DeMotte Christian Tip Off Tournament (field includes Calumet Christian, Heritage Christian, Portage Christian), 9 a.m.

Whiting at Boone Grove, 11 a.m.

Michigan City at Plymouth, 1 p.m.

EC Central at Lowell, 2:30 p.m.

Kankakee Valley at Kouts, 2:30 p.m.

Merrillville at Concord, 5:30 p.m.

Culver Community at Westville, 6:30 p.m.

Lake Central at Penn, 6:30 p.m.

LaPorte at Warsaw, 6:30 p.m.

South Central at New Prairie, 6:30 p.m.

Valparaiso at Bishop Noll, 6:30 p.m.

Hobart at Griffith, 7 p.m.

Mishawaka at Chesterton, 7 p.m.

North Newton at River Forest, 7 p.m.

Portage at North Judson, 7 p.m.

Tri-Township at Tri-County, 7 p.m.

