Prep Schedule

Girls Basketball
DeMotte Christian Tip Off Tournament (field includes Calumet Christian, Heritage Christian, Portage Christian), 9 a.m.
Whiting at Boone Grove, 11 a.m.
Michigan City at Plymouth, 1 p.m.
EC Central at Lowell, 2:30 p.m.
Kankakee Valley at Kouts, 2:30 p.m.
Merrillville at Concord, 5:30 p.m.
Culver Community at Westville, 6:30 p.m.
Lake Central at Penn, 6:30 p.m.
LaPorte at Warsaw, 6:30 p.m.
South Central at New Prairie, 6:30 p.m.
Valparaiso at Bishop Noll, 6:30 p.m.
Hobart at Griffith, 7 p.m.
Mishawaka at Chesterton, 7 p.m.
North Newton at River Forest, 7 p.m.
Portage at North Judson, 7 p.m.
Tri-Township at Tri-County, 7 p.m.