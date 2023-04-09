Monday's Schedule
Baseball
Andrean at Munster, 4:30 p.m.
Illiana Christian at Calumet, 4:30 p.m.
Kouts at North Judson, 4:30 p.m.
North Newton at Rensselaer, 4:30 p.m., WLQI-FM (97.7), wlqi977.com
TF North at Tinley Park, 4:30 p.m.
TF South at Hillcrest, 4:30 p.m.
Tri-Township at South Bend Career, 4:30 p.m.
Westville at Calumet Christian, 4:30 p.m.
Hebron at Hammond Academy, 4:45 p.m.
Lowell at Hobart, 4:45 p.m.
Bishop Noll at Wheeler, 5 p.m.
EC Central at Hammond Central, 5 p.m.
Griffith at Lake Station, 5 p.m.
Hanover Central at River Forest, 5 p.m.
Highland at Kankakee Valley, 5 p.m.
Marian Catholic at University, 5 p.m.
Morgan Twp. at Morton, 5 p.m.
Boys Golf
DeMotte Christian, Morgan Twp., Winamac at Kankakee Valley (Sandy Pines), 3:30 p.m.
Boone Grove at Merrillville (Scherwood), 4 p.m.
Griffith, River Forest at Wheeler (Innsbrook), 4:30 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Carmel at Marian Catholic, noon
Softball
Andrean at Hebron, 4:30 p.m.
Calumet at Illiana Christian, 4:30 p.m.
Marian Catholic at Bradley, 4:30 p.m.
Michigan City at LaPorte, 4:30 p.m.
Morton at West Side, 4:30 p.m.
Portage at Crown Point, 4:30 p.m.
TF North at Tinley Park, 4:30 p.m.
TF South at Hillcrest, 4:30 p.m.
Westville at Calumet Christian, 4:30 p.m.
Bishop Noll at Wheeler, 5 p.m.
Griffith at Lake Station, 5 p.m.
Hanover Central at River Forest, 5 p.m.
Highland at Lowell, 5 p.m.
Kankakee Valley at Munster, 5 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Marian Catholic at Bremen, 4:30 p.m.
Thornwood vs. TF United (at TF South), 4:30 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Crown Point at Hobart, 4 p.m.
Wheeler at River Forest, 4 p.m.
Plymouth at Valparaiso, 4:15 p.m.
Bishop Noll at Hammond Academy, 4:30 p.m.
Calumet at Hammond Central, 4:30 p.m.
EC Central at Morton, 4:30 p.m.
Griffith at Lake Station, 4:30 p.m.
Kankakee Valley at Hanover Central, 4:45 p.m.
Boys Volleyball
Chesterton at Merrillville, 5 p.m.
Lake Central at LaPorte, 5 p.m.
Michigan City at Crown Point, 5 p.m.
Valparaiso at Portage, 5 p.m.
Hobart at South Central, 5:30 p.m.
Kankakee Valley at Boone Grove, 6 p.m.