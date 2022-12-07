 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Strack & Van Til
agate urgent

Prep Schedule

  • 0
football stock
Times file photo

Boys Basketball

Griffith at Bishop Noll, 7 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Hammond Academy at Bowman, 5:30 p.m.

Hebron at Griffith, 7 p.m.

Hobart at Illiana Christian, 7 p.m.

Marian Catholic at Benet, 7 p.m.

Whiting at River Forest, 7 p.m.

Boys Swimming

Hammond Central at Griffith, 5:30 p.m.

Highland at Merrillville, 5:30 p.m.

Girls Swimming

Hammond Central at Griffith, 5:30 p.m.

Highland at Merrillville, 5:30 p.m.

People are also reading…

Wrestling

Chesterton at Crown Point, 6:30 p.m.

Hebron at Boone Grove, 6:30 p.m.

Lowell at Hobart, 6:30 p.m.

Munster at Highland, 6:30 p.m.

Portage at Merrillville, 6:30 p.m.

Valparaiso at Lake Central, 6:30 p.m.

Wheeler at Lake Station, 6:30 p.m.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Prep Schedule

Prep Schedule

Here's a look at the prep sports schedule for Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022

Prep Schedule

Prep Schedule

Here's a look at the prep sports schedule for Friday, Dec. 2, 2022

Prep Schedule

Prep Schedule

Here's a look at the prep sports schedule for Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022

Watch Now: Related Video

Boxing powerhouse Cuba will now let women compete

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts