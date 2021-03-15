 Skip to main content
Prep schedule
Prep schedule

Track stock
The Times

Badminton

Oak Lawn at TF South, 4:30 p.m.

Boys Soccer

TF North at Reavis, 4:30 p.m.

Boys & Girls Track

Portage at Chesterton, 4:15 p.m.

Girls Volleyball

TF North at Reavis, 6 p.m.

TF South at Argo, 6 p.m.

