Prep schedule

Baseball
Bremen at TF North, 4:30 p.m.
Hanover Central at Illiana Christian, 4:30 p.m.
Marian Catholic at Morgan Park, 4:30 p.m.
Michigan City at LaCrosse, 4:30 p.m.
North Newton at Tri-County, 4:30 p.m.
South Central at Argos, 4:30 p.m.
Tinley Park at TF South, 4:30 p.m.
Westville at Lake Station, 4:30 p.m.
Clark at Morton, 4:45 p.m.
Kouts at Portage Christian, 4:45 p.m.
Calumet at EC Central, 5 p.m.
Hobart at Wheeler, 5 p.m.
Lowell at Boone Grove, 5 p.m.
McCutcheon at Kankakee Valley, 5 p.m.
Whiting at Washington Twp., 5 p.m.
Hebron at Highland, 6:30 p.m.
Boys Golf
Bishop Noll at EC Central, 4 p.m.
Lake Central at Crown Point (White Hawk), 4 p.m.
South Central at Culver Community, 4 p.m.
North Newton, Rensselaer at Tri-County, 4:15 p.m.
Chesterton, Michigan City at Merrillville (Turkey Creek), 4:30 p.m.
Covenant Christian at Rensselaer (Curtis Creek), 4:30 p.m.
North Judson at Kankakee Valley, 4:30 p.m.
Softball
Calumet at Clark, 4:30 p.m.
Calumet Christian at Victory Christian, 4:30 p.m.
Chesterton at New Prairie, 4:30 p.m.
Kankakee Trinity at Covenant Christian, 4:30 p.m.
Merrillville at Hammond, 4:30 p.m.
PCC Tournament at Hebron, LaCrosse, Washington Twp., Westville, 4:30 p.m.
TF North at Bremen, 4:30 p.m.
Tinley Park at TF South, 4:30 p.m.
Wheeler at Lowell, 4:45 p.m.
Hobart at Kankakee Valley, 5 p.m.
Marist at Crown Point, 5 p.m.
Marquette at SB Clay, 5 p.m.
Michigan City at EC Central, 5 p.m.
Morton at Whiting, 5 p.m.
North Newton at Lafayette Jeff, 5 p.m.
Penn at Lake Central, 5 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Crown Point at LaPorte, 4:15 p.m.
Lake Central at Chesterton, 4:15 p.m.
Valparaiso at Michigan City, 4:15 p.m.
Bishop Noll at Calumet, 4:30 p.m.
Lake Station at EC Central, 4:30 p.m.
Lowell at Hanover Central, 4:30 p.m.
North Newton at Griffith, 4:30 p.m.
Portage at Merrillville, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Track
TF North at TF South, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Track
TF North at TF South, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Volleyball
Marian Catholic at Oak Forest, 4:30 p.m.
Shepard at TF United (TF North), 5:30 p.m.