Prep schedule
agate urgent

Prep schedule

 Jim Bis, File, The Times

Baseball

Bremen at TF North, 4:30 p.m.

Hanover Central at Illiana Christian, 4:30 p.m.

Marian Catholic at Morgan Park, 4:30 p.m.

Michigan City at LaCrosse, 4:30 p.m.

North Newton at Tri-County, 4:30 p.m.

South Central at Argos, 4:30 p.m.

Tinley Park at TF South, 4:30 p.m.

Westville at Lake Station, 4:30 p.m.

Clark at Morton, 4:45 p.m.

Kouts at Portage Christian, 4:45 p.m.

Calumet at EC Central, 5 p.m.

Hobart at Wheeler, 5 p.m.

Lowell at Boone Grove, 5 p.m.

McCutcheon at Kankakee Valley, 5 p.m.

Whiting at Washington Twp., 5 p.m.

Hebron at Highland, 6:30 p.m.

Boys Golf

Bishop Noll at EC Central, 4 p.m.

Lake Central at Crown Point (White Hawk), 4 p.m.

South Central at Culver Community, 4 p.m.

North Newton, Rensselaer at Tri-County, 4:15 p.m.

Chesterton, Michigan City at Merrillville (Turkey Creek), 4:30 p.m.

Covenant Christian at Rensselaer (Curtis Creek), 4:30 p.m.

North Judson at Kankakee Valley, 4:30 p.m.

Softball

Calumet at Clark, 4:30 p.m.

Calumet Christian at Victory Christian, 4:30 p.m.

Chesterton at New Prairie, 4:30 p.m.

Kankakee Trinity at Covenant Christian, 4:30 p.m.

Merrillville at Hammond, 4:30 p.m.

PCC Tournament at Hebron, LaCrosse, Washington Twp., Westville, 4:30 p.m.

TF North at Bremen, 4:30 p.m.

Tinley Park at TF South, 4:30 p.m.

Wheeler at Lowell, 4:45 p.m.

Hobart at Kankakee Valley, 5 p.m.

Marist at Crown Point, 5 p.m.

Marquette at SB Clay, 5 p.m.

Michigan City at EC Central, 5 p.m.

Morton at Whiting, 5 p.m.

North Newton at Lafayette Jeff, 5 p.m.

Penn at Lake Central, 5 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Crown Point at LaPorte, 4:15 p.m.

Lake Central at Chesterton, 4:15 p.m.

Valparaiso at Michigan City, 4:15 p.m.

Bishop Noll at Calumet, 4:30 p.m.

Lake Station at EC Central, 4:30 p.m.

Lowell at Hanover Central, 4:30 p.m.

North Newton at Griffith, 4:30 p.m.

Portage at Merrillville, 4:30 p.m.

Boys Track

TF North at TF South, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Track

TF North at TF South, 4:30 p.m.

Boys Volleyball

Marian Catholic at Oak Forest, 4:30 p.m.

Shepard at TF United (TF North), 5:30 p.m.

Tags

