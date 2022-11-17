 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Prep Schedule

Thursday’s Schedule

Girls Basketball

Gary Lighthouse at Hammond Academy, 6 p.m.

Marian Catholic at Latin, 6:30 p.m.

Boone Grove at DeMotte Christian, 7 p.m., WLQI-FM (97.7), wlqi977.com

Calumet at Morton, 7 p.m.

Griffith at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.

Illiana Christian at Tri-Township, 7 p.m.

River Forest at Morgan Twp., 7 p.m.

North Judson at Kouts, 7 p.m.

West Side at Marquette, 7 p.m.

Whiting at Hebron, 7 p.m.

Beecher Ladycat Fall Classic (TF North vs. Crete-Monee, 7:15 p.m.)

Boys Bowling

TF North at Evergreen Park (Arena Lanes), 4:30 p.m.

TF South at Shepard (Centennial Lanes), 4:30 p.m.

Girls Swimming

Knox at LaPorte, 5:30 p.m.

Oregon-Davis at Portage, 6 p.m.

Kankakee Valley at Twin Lakes, 6:30 p.m.

Wrestling

Hammond Baptist at Hammond Central, 6 p.m.

