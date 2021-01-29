Prep schedule

Boys Basketball
North Newton at North Vermillion, 12:30 p.m.
Westville at Kouts, 1 p.m., www.rrsn.com (video)
Hebron at Rensselaer, 1:30 p.m.
Illiana Christian at Hobart, 2:30 p.m.
Michigan City at FW South Side, 4 p.m.
Faith Christian at Covenant Christian, 4:30 p.m.
Valparaiso at Munster, 5:30 p.m.
Whiting at Griffith, 6 p.m.
Boone Grove at LaVille, 6:30 p.m.
Hammond Academy at LaCrosse, 6:30 p.m.
New Prairie at South Central, 6:30 p.m.
Concord at LaPorte, 6:45 p.m.
Crown Point at SB Washington, 7 p.m., www.rrsn.com (video)
Hanover Central at Calumet, 7 p.m.
Kankakee Valley at Portage, 7 p.m.
Lake Station at River Forest, 7 p.m.
21st Century at Morgan Twp., 7 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Bowman at Marquette, 10 a.m.
Lake Station at Calumet, 10 a.m.
North Newton at North Vermillion, 11 a.m.
Westville at Hebron, 11 a.m.
Chesterton at SB Adams, noon
Concord at Munster, 12:30 p.m.
Bishop Noll at Hanover Central, 1 p.m.
Michigan City at Valparaiso, 2 p.m.
Lowell at Gavit, 2:30 p.m.
Kankakee Valley at Morgan Twp., 3 p.m.
Griffith at Lake Station, 7 p.m.
Gymnastics
Chesterton Invitational (field includes Crown Point, LaPorte, Michigan City, South Central, Washington Twp.), noon
Boys Swimming
DAC Championship at Lake Central, 9 a.m.
GSSC meet at Wheeler, 10 a.m.
Girls Swimming
GSSC Tournament at Wheeler, 10 a.m.
Wrestling
Crown Point Sectional (Boone Grove, Crown Point, Hanover Central, Hebron, Illiana Christian, Kankakee Valley, Lake Central, Lowell, Wheeler), 9 a.m.
EC Central Sectional (Bishop Noll, Clark, EC Central, Gavit, Hammond, Merrillville, Morton, Munster, Whiting), 9 a.m.
LaPorte Sectional (Chesterton, LaPorte, Marquette, Michigan City, Valparaiso), 9 a.m.
Portage Sectional (Calumet, Griffith, Highland, Hobart, Lake Station, Portage, River Forest), 9 a.m.
Twin Lakes Sectional (North Newton, Rensselaer), 8 a.m.