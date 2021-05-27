 Skip to main content
Prep schedule
Prep schedule

Softball

 

 The Times

Boys Golf

Michigan City at SB Washington, 4 p.m.

TF North at Tinley Park, 4 p.m.

Illiana Christian at North Newton, 4:30 p.m.

Marquette at Elkhart Christian, 4:30 p.m.

Oregon-Davis, North Judson at Boone Grove, 4:30 p.m.

Westville, Whiting at South Central, 5 p.m.

Softball

TF North at Tinley Park, 4 p.m.

Boys Track

Crown Point Regional, 5 p.m.

Wrestling

Oak Forest, Eisenhower at TF South, 5 p.m.

Prep Honors
Agate

Prep Honors

  • Updated

 2021 Duneland Athletic All-Conference baseball and softball teams

Prep Honors
Agate

Prep Honors

 2021 Porter County All-Conference baseball and softball teams

RailCats box scores
Agate

RailCats box scores

  • Updated

Box scores for Railcats vs. Houston Apollos on Sunday, May 23 and Saturday, May 22.

