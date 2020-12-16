 Skip to main content
Prep schedule
Prep schedule

Basketball

Basketball stock

 John Watkins, File | The Times

Thursday's Schedule

Boys Basketball

South Central at West Central, 6:30 p.m.

EC Central at Michigan City, 7 p.m., WEFM-FM (95.9), www.rrsn.com

Hanover Central at Lake Central, 7 p.m.

Marquette at Gary Lighthouse, 7 p.m.

Whiting at Highland, 7 p.m.

Girls Basketball

21st Century at Marquette, 6 p.m.

Morgan Twp. at Kankakee Valley, 7 p.m.

Boys Swimming

Bishop Noll, EC Central at Clark, 5 p.m.

SB Washington at Michigan City, 5 p.m.

Crown Point at Chesterton, 5:30 p.m.

Lowell at Knox, 5:30 p.m.

Portage at Kankakee Valley, 5:30 p.m.

Wheeler at North Newton, 5:30 p.m.

Girls Swimming

Bishop Noll, EC Central at Clark, 5 p.m.

SB Washington at Michigan City, 5 p.m.

Crown Point at Chesterton, 5:30 p.m.

Lowell at Knox, 5:30 p.m.

Portage at Kankakee Valley, 5:30 p.m.

Wheeler at North Newton, 5:30 p.m.

Wrestling

Lake Central at Crown Point, 6:30 p.m., live video on Regionwrestling.com, Facebook.com/Regionsports & Youtube.com/Regionsports

