Prep schedule

Thursday's Schedule
Boys Basketball
South Central at West Central, 6:30 p.m.
EC Central at Michigan City, 7 p.m., WEFM-FM (95.9), www.rrsn.com
Hanover Central at Lake Central, 7 p.m.
Marquette at Gary Lighthouse, 7 p.m.
Whiting at Highland, 7 p.m.
Girls Basketball
21st Century at Marquette, 6 p.m.
Morgan Twp. at Kankakee Valley, 7 p.m.
Boys Swimming
Bishop Noll, EC Central at Clark, 5 p.m.
SB Washington at Michigan City, 5 p.m.
Crown Point at Chesterton, 5:30 p.m.
Lowell at Knox, 5:30 p.m.
Portage at Kankakee Valley, 5:30 p.m.
Wheeler at North Newton, 5:30 p.m.
Girls Swimming
Bishop Noll, EC Central at Clark, 5 p.m.
SB Washington at Michigan City, 5 p.m.
Crown Point at Chesterton, 5:30 p.m.
Lowell at Knox, 5:30 p.m.
Portage at Kankakee Valley, 5:30 p.m.
Wheeler at North Newton, 5:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Lake Central at Crown Point, 6:30 p.m., live video on Regionwrestling.com, Facebook.com/Regionsports & Youtube.com/Regionsports
