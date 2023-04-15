Saturday's Schedule
Saturday, April 15
Baseball
Crawfordsville Athenian Invitational (field includes Griffith), 9 a.m.
John Glenn Tournament (field includes Kankakee Valley), 9 a.m.
Calumet Christian at Hammond Central, 10 a.m. (DH)
Lake Station at Kouts, 10 a.m.
LaPorte at Goshen, 10 a.m. (DH)
Morgan Twp. at DeMotte Christian, 10 a.m.
Oregon-Davis at River Forest, 10 a.m. (DH)
Penn at Crown Point, 10 a.m. (DH)
Wheeler at Morton, 10 a.m. (DH)
Boone Grove at Sheridan, 11 a.m.
People are also reading…
Culver Academies at Marquette, 11 a.m.
EC Central at Michigan City, 11 a.m.
Illiana Christian at Andrean, 11 a.m. (DH)
Merrillville at Whiting, 11 a.m.
Rich Twp. at TF South, 11 a.m.
South Central at New Prairie, 11 a.m.
Tri-Township at Delphi, 11 a.m. (DH)
Hanover Central vs. Lowell at U.S. Steel Yard (RailCats H.S. Challenge), noon
Boys Golf
Caston Invitational (field includes DeMotte Christian, Morgan Twp.), 8 a.m.
Twin Lakes Invitational (field includes Kankakee Valley), 9 a.m.
Warsaw Don Dicken Classic at Rozella Ford CC (field includes Valparaiso), 10 a.m.
Marquette Invitational at Briar Leaf (field includes Andrean, Chesterton, Illiana Christian, Lake Central, LaPorte, Michigan City, South Central, Valparaiso, Wheeler), 1 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Marian Catholic at Benet, 2:30 p.m.
Softball
Lake Central Classic (field includes Kankakee Valley), 8:30 a.m.
New Prairie at LaPorte, 9 a.m. (DH)
Bishop Noll, Logansport at South Bend Clay, 10 a.m.
Bremen at South Central, 10 a.m.
Culver Community at Washington Twp., 10 a.m. (DH)
Hanover Central at Hobart, 10 a.m.
Marian Catholic at Benet, 10 a.m. (DH)
Michigan City vs. Hammond Central at Dowling Park, 10 a.m.
Morton at TF South, 10 a.m.
River Forest at Argos, 10 a.m. (DH)
South Newton at Kouts, 10 a.m.
Valparaiso at Lowell, 10 a.m.
West Central at Morgan Twp., 10 a.m. (DH)
Whiting at Highland, 10 a.m.
Calumet Christian at Calumet, 10:30 a.m.
Victory Christian at Kankakee Trinity, 11 a.m. (DH)
Crown Point vs. Hamilton Southeastern at Lafayette Harrison, noon
Culver Community at Kouts, 12:15 p.m.
Crown Point at Lafayette Harrison, 2 p.m.
Leo Invitational (field includes Munster), TBA
Boys Tennis
TF United at Minooka quad, 8 a.m.
Girls Tennis
Warsaw Invitational (field includes Munster, Valparaiso), 8 a.m.
Plymouth Invitational (field includes Crown Point, Kankakee Valley), 8:30 a.m.
Covington Invitational (field includes North Newton), 9 a.m.
Chesterton at East Noble, 9 a.m.
Hobart Invitational (field includes Lake Central, Portage, River Forest), 9 a.m.
New Prairie Early Season Rumble (field includes Hanover Central, Wheeler), 10 a.m.
LaPorte at Culver Academies, noon
Boys Track
Ottawa Invitational (field includes Marian Catholic), 8 a.m.
Ben Davis Relays (field includes Merrillville, Portage), 10 a.m.
Houseward Invitational at Unity Christian (field includes Illiana Christian), 9:30 a.m.
Garry Nallenweg Relays at Chesterton (field includes Crown Point, Highland, Michigan City, Munster), 10 a.m.
Hobart Little 5 Invitational (field includes Boone Grove, EC Central, Griffith, Kankakee Valley), 10 a.m.
Wheeler Bearcat Invitational (field includes Andrean, Bowman, DeMotte Christian, Hanover Central, Morgan Twp., Morton, River Forest), 10 a.m.
Winamac Invitational (field includes Hebron, North Newton), 10 a.m.
Kankakee Kays Invitational (field includes TF North), 11 a.m.
Girls Track
Houseward Invitational at Unity Christian (field includes Illiana Christian), 9:30 a.m.
Garry Nallenweg Relays at Chesterton (field includes Crown Point, Highland, Lowell, Michigan City, Munster, Portage), 10 a.m.
Hobart Little 5 Invitational (field includes Boone Grove, EC Central, Griffith, Kankakee Valley, Valparaiso), 10 a.m.
Wheeler Bearcat Invitational (field includes Andrean, Bowman, DeMotte Christian, Hanover Central, Morgan Twp., Morton, River Forest), 10 a.m.
Winamac Invitational (field includes Hebron, North Newton), 10 a.m.
Kankakee Kays Invitational (field includes TF North), 11 a.m.
Joliet West Invitational (field includes Marian Catholic), noon
Boys Volleyball
Eisenhower Invitational (field includes Marian Catholic, TF United), 9 a.m.