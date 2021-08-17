Prep schedule

Tuesday
Boys Cross Country
Griffith, River Forest at Lake Station, 4:30 p.m.
Kankakee Valley Hokum Karem (field includes Covenant Christian, Hebron, Highland, Hobart, Kouts, Michigan City, Morgan Twp., North Newton), 5:45 p.m.
Girls Cross Country
Griffith, River Forest at Lake Station, 5 p.m.
Kankakee Valley Hokum Karem (field includes Covenant Christian, Hebron, Highland, Hobart, Kouts, Michigan City, Morgan Twp., North Newton), 5:45 p.m.
Boys Golf
Bloomington Redbird Invitational at ISU (field includes Marian Catholic), 1 p.m.
Eisenhower at TF North (Burnham), 4:30 p.m.
TF South at Richards (Stony Creek), 4:30 p.m.
Girls Golf
Chesterton at Boone Grove, 4 p.m.
Hanover Central, North Newton at Wheeler, 4 p.m.
Highland, Hobart at Valparaiso, 4 p.m.
Andrean at Kankakee Valley, 4:30 p.m.
SB Riley at Michigan City (Municipal), 4:30 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Marquette at Morgan Twp., 5 p.m.
Munster at Portage, 6:30 p.m.
Rensselaer at Kankakee Valley, 6:30 p.m.
River Forest at Illiana Christian, 7 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Chesterton at LaPorte, 5 p.m.
Merrillville at Lake Central, 5 p.m.
Portage at Valparaiso, 5 p.m.
River Forest at Illiana Christian, 5 p.m.
Washington Twp. at Wheeler, 5 p.m.
Crown Point at Michigan City, 6:30 p.m.
Kankakee Valley at Argos, 6:30 p.m.
Hammond Central at Lowell, 7 p.m.
Munster at SB St. Joseph, 7 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Hanover Central at Lowell, 4 p.m.
Highland at Lake Station, 4 p.m.
Griffith at Wheeler, 4:30 p.m.
Kankakee Valley at Benton Central, 4:30 p.m.
LaPorte at Mishawaka Marian, 4:30 p.m.
Portage at Hobart, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Volleyball
Kouts at Westville, 4:30 p.m.
Hebron at Washington Twp., 6 p.m.
Boone Grove at Morgan Twp., 7 p.m.
Girls Volleyball
LaPorte at Plymouth, 5 p.m.
Hammond Central at EC Central, 6 p.m.
Hebron at Rensselaer, 6 p.m.
Rensselaer at Hebron, 6 p.m.
Valparaiso at Washington Twp., 6 p.m.
Chesterton at Morton, 6:30 p.m.
Hobart at Portage, 6:30 p.m.
Merrillville at Griffith, 6:30 p.m.
Winamac at Boone Grove, 6:30 p.m.
Andrean at North Judson, 7 p.m.
LaCrosse at West Central, 7 p.m.
Morgan Twp. at River Forest, 7 p.m.
