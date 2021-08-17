 Skip to main content
Prep schedule

Soccer stock

Soccer

 John J. Watkins, File, The Times

Tuesday

Boys Cross Country

Griffith, River Forest at Lake Station, 4:30 p.m.

Kankakee Valley Hokum Karem (field includes Covenant Christian, Hebron, Highland, Hobart, Kouts, Michigan City, Morgan Twp., North Newton), 5:45 p.m.

Girls Cross Country

Griffith, River Forest at Lake Station, 5 p.m.

Kankakee Valley Hokum Karem (field includes Covenant Christian, Hebron, Highland, Hobart, Kouts, Michigan City, Morgan Twp., North Newton), 5:45 p.m.

Boys Golf

Bloomington Redbird Invitational at ISU (field includes Marian Catholic), 1 p.m.

Eisenhower at TF North (Burnham), 4:30 p.m.

TF South at Richards (Stony Creek), 4:30 p.m.

Girls Golf

Chesterton at Boone Grove, 4 p.m.

Hanover Central, North Newton at Wheeler, 4 p.m.

Highland, Hobart at Valparaiso, 4 p.m.

Andrean at Kankakee Valley, 4:30 p.m.

SB Riley at Michigan City (Municipal), 4:30 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Marquette at Morgan Twp., 5 p.m.

Munster at Portage, 6:30 p.m.

Rensselaer at Kankakee Valley, 6:30 p.m.

River Forest at Illiana Christian, 7 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Chesterton at LaPorte, 5 p.m.

Merrillville at Lake Central, 5 p.m.

Portage at Valparaiso, 5 p.m.

River Forest at Illiana Christian, 5 p.m.

Washington Twp. at Wheeler, 5 p.m.

Crown Point at Michigan City, 6:30 p.m.

Kankakee Valley at Argos, 6:30 p.m.

Hammond Central at Lowell, 7 p.m.

Munster at SB St. Joseph, 7 p.m.

Boys Tennis

Hanover Central at Lowell, 4 p.m.

Highland at Lake Station, 4 p.m.

Griffith at Wheeler, 4:30 p.m.

Kankakee Valley at Benton Central, 4:30 p.m.

LaPorte at Mishawaka Marian, 4:30 p.m.

Portage at Hobart, 4:30 p.m.

Boys Volleyball

Kouts at Westville, 4:30 p.m.

Hebron at Washington Twp., 6 p.m.

Boone Grove at Morgan Twp., 7 p.m.

Girls Volleyball

LaPorte at Plymouth, 5 p.m.

Hammond Central at EC Central, 6 p.m.

Hebron at Rensselaer, 6 p.m.

Rensselaer at Hebron, 6 p.m.

Valparaiso at Washington Twp., 6 p.m.

Chesterton at Morton, 6:30 p.m.

Hobart at Portage, 6:30 p.m.

Merrillville at Griffith, 6:30 p.m.

Winamac at Boone Grove, 6:30 p.m.

Andrean at North Judson, 7 p.m.

LaCrosse at West Central, 7 p.m.

Morgan Twp. at River Forest, 7 p.m.

Prep schedule
