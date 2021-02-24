Prep schedule

Badminton
TF South at Lincoln-Way West, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Basketball
Lemont at TF North, 6 p.m.
Reavis at TF South, 6 p.m.
Covenant Christian at West Central, 6:30 p.m.
Mishawaka Marian at Marquette, 6:30 p.m.
South Central at SB Career Academy, 6:30 p.m.
Illiana Christian at River Forest, 7 p.m.
North Newton at Hanover Central, 7 p.m.
Victory Christian at Munster, 7 p.m.
Girls Basketball
TF South at Reavis, 6 p.m.
TF North at Lemont, 7 p.m.
Boys Swimming
Argo, TF South United at Oak Lawn, 4:30 p.m.
