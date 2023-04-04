Tuesday's Schedule
Badminton
Lemont at TF South, 4:30 p.m.
Baseball
TF South vs. Nicholas County at Crestview H.S., FL, noon
DeMotte Christian at Faith Christian, 4 p.m.
Andrean at Wheeler, 4:30 p.m.
TF North at Bremen, 4:30 p.m.
Chesterton at Valparaiso, 4:30 p.m.
Illiana Christian at Whiting, 4:30 p.m.
Lake Central at Merrillville, 4:30 p.m.
Michigan City at Crown Point, 4:30 p.m.
Morgan Twp. at Oregon-Davis, 4:30 p.m.
Portage at LaPorte, 4:30 p.m.
Triton at Westville, 4:30 p.m.
Washington Twp. at New Prairie, 4:30 p.m.
Bishop Noll at Lake Station, 5 p.m.
Bowman at South Bend Adams, 5 p.m.
Hanover Central at Calumet, 5 p.m.
Hebron at North Newton, 5 p.m.
TF South vs. Hancock County at Ft. Walton Beach H.S., FL, 6 p.m.
Girls Soccer
TF South at Reavis, 4:30 p.m.
Softball
DeMotte Christian at West Central, 4 p.m.
Andrean at Munster, 4:30 p.m.
Bremen at TF South, 4:30 p.m.
Illiana Christian at Whiting, 4:30 p.m.
LaPorte at Chesterton, 4:30 p.m.
Merrillville at Crown Point, 4:30 p.m.
Michigan City at Lake Central, 4:30 p.m.
Portage at Valparaiso, 4:30 p.m.
TF North at Hillcrest, 4:30 p.m.
Victory Christian at Washington Twp., 4:30 p.m.
Argos at Kouts, 4:45 p.m.
Lowell at Kankakee Valley, 4:45 p.m.
Morgan Twp. at Winamac, 4:45 p.m.
Bishop Noll at Lake Station, 5 p.m.
EC Central at Hammond Academy, 5 p.m.
Hanover Central at Calumet, 5 p.m.
Hobart at Wheeler, 5 p.m.
Boys Tennis
TF South at Reavis, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Hanover Central at Rensselaer, 4:30 p.m.
Portage at Griffith, 4:30 p.m.
River Forest at Calumet, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Track
Argos, Bremen, TF South at Richards, 4:30 p.m.
Munster, South Bend Washington at Crown Point, 4:30 p.m.
Tinley Park at TF North, 4:30 p.m.
Valparaiso at Lake Central, 4:30 p.m.
Bishop Noll, Calumet at Griffith, 5 p.m.
Hanover Central, Wheeler at Lake Station, 5 p.m.
Illiana Christian, Washington Twp. at River Forest, 5 p.m.
Kankakee Valley, Pioneer at Twin Lakes, 5 p.m.
Girls Track
Argo, Richards, TF South at Bremen, 4:30 p.m.
Tinley Park at TF North, 4:30 p.m.
Bishop Noll, Calumet at Griffith, 5 p.m.
Hanover Central, Wheeler at Lake Station, 5 p.m.
Illiana Christian, Washington Twp. at River Forest, 5 p.m.
Kankakee Valley, Pioneer at Twin lakes, 5 p.m.
Boys Volleyball
Illiana Christian at Lafayette Harrison, 6:30 p.m.