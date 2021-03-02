Prep schedule

Boys Basketball
Bremen at TF North, 6 p.m.
TF South at Evergreen Park, 7:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
TF North at Bremen, 5 p.m.
Carmel Catholic at Marian Catholic, 7 p.m.
Evergreen Park at TF South, 7 p.m.
Boys Bowling
TF North at TF South (Lynwood Lanes), 4 p.m.
Girls Bowling
Bremen at TF South (Lan-Oak Lanes), 4:30 p.m.
Boys Indoor Track
West Side at Valparaiso 5, p.m.
