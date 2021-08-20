 Skip to main content
Prep schedule

Golf
Friday

Girls Golf

Portage at Wheeler, 4 p.m.

Andrean at Hobart, 4:30 p.m.

Kankakee Valley at Lowell, 4:30 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Victory Christian at Heritage Christian, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Soccer

SB St. Joseph Invitational (field includes Chesterton, Lake Central, Munster, Valparaiso), 5 p.m.

Boys Tennis

Kankakee Valley at Merrillville, 4:15 p.m.

Girls Volleyball

Victory Christian at Heritage Christian, 5:30 p.m.

Sports Copy Editor

Jim is a copy editor for The Times who works out of Valparaiso.He received the Indiana High School Wrestling Coaches Association’s Media Award in 1997. He can be reached at 219-548-4356 or jim.hunsley@nwi.com.

