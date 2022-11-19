 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Strack & Van Til
agate urgent

Prep Schedule

  • 0
football stock
Times file photo

Girls Basketball

Beecher Ladycat Fall Classic (TF North vs. St. Laurence, 11:30 a.m.)

Munster at Morton, 12:30 p.m.

New Prairie at LaPorte, 12:30 p.m.

Marquette at Morgan Twp., 1:30 p.m.

North Newton at Hanover Central, 1:30 p.m.

River Forest at Hobart, 2:30 p.m.

21st Century at West Central, 4:30 p.m.

Calumet at EC Central, 7 p.m.

Lowell at Griffith, 7 p.m.

Valparaiso at Plymouth, 7 p.m.

Washington Twp. at DeMotte Christian, 7 p.m.

Westville at Whiting, 7 p.m.

People are also reading…

Wheeler at Highland, 7 p.m.

Bobby Bolton Classic at Richards (field includes TF South), TBA

Duneland Northern Lakes Classic at Northridge (field includes Crown Point, Merrillville), TBA

IC Catholic Invitational (field includes Marian Catholic), TBA

Boys Bowling

Oak Lawn Spartan Classic at Palos Lanes (field includes TF North, TF South), 8:30 a.m.

Wrestling

Delphi Mike Atwood Memorial Invitational (field includes North Newton), 8 a.m.

Calumet Roland Beckham Fall Brawl (field includes Bishop Noll, Hammond Central, Illiana Christian, Lake Central, Munster), 9 a.m.

Lake Station Danny Chavez Tournament (field includes Andrean, Boone Grove, Merrillville, Morton, West Side, Whiting), 9 a.m.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Prep honors

Prep honors

Here are the selections for the 2022 Northwest Crossroads All-Conference football teams.

Watch Now: Related Video

No beer to be sold at any FIFA World Cup soccer matches

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts