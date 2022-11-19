Prep Schedule

Girls Basketball
Beecher Ladycat Fall Classic (TF North vs. St. Laurence, 11:30 a.m.)
Munster at Morton, 12:30 p.m.
New Prairie at LaPorte, 12:30 p.m.
Marquette at Morgan Twp., 1:30 p.m.
North Newton at Hanover Central, 1:30 p.m.
River Forest at Hobart, 2:30 p.m.
21st Century at West Central, 4:30 p.m.
Calumet at EC Central, 7 p.m.
Lowell at Griffith, 7 p.m.
Valparaiso at Plymouth, 7 p.m.
Washington Twp. at DeMotte Christian, 7 p.m.
Westville at Whiting, 7 p.m.
People are also reading…
Wheeler at Highland, 7 p.m.
Bobby Bolton Classic at Richards (field includes TF South), TBA
Duneland Northern Lakes Classic at Northridge (field includes Crown Point, Merrillville), TBA
IC Catholic Invitational (field includes Marian Catholic), TBA
Boys Bowling
Oak Lawn Spartan Classic at Palos Lanes (field includes TF North, TF South), 8:30 a.m.
Wrestling
Delphi Mike Atwood Memorial Invitational (field includes North Newton), 8 a.m.
Calumet Roland Beckham Fall Brawl (field includes Bishop Noll, Hammond Central, Illiana Christian, Lake Central, Munster), 9 a.m.
Lake Station Danny Chavez Tournament (field includes Andrean, Boone Grove, Merrillville, Morton, West Side, Whiting), 9 a.m.