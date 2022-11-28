 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Prep Schedule

Boys Basketball

Victory Christian at Hammond Academy, 7 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Victory Christian at Hammond Academy, 5:30 p.m.

Bishop Noll at River Forest, 7 p.m.

Bowman at Morton, 7 p.m.

DeMotte Christian at Wheeler, 7 p.m.

Lake Station at North Newton, 7 p.m.

Boys Swimming

EC Central at Morton, 5:30 p.m.

Girls Swimming

EC Central at Morton, 5:30 p.m.

