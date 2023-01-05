Prep Schedule

Boys Basketball
Mishawaka Marian at Andrean, 6:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
New Trier Grow the Game Invitational at Lyons Twp. (field includes TF North), 3 p.m.
Hebron at South Central, 6 p.m.
Kankakee Valley at North Judson, 7 p.m.
Marian Catholic at Wheaton St. Francis, 7 p.m.
North Newton at Tri-County, 7 p.m.
River Forest at Boone Grove, 7 p.m.
West Side at EC Central, 7 p.m.
Wheeler at Kouts, 7 p.m.
Boys Bowling
Oak Forest TF South (Lynwood Bowl), 4:30 p.m.
Girls Bowling
TF South at Oak Forest (Oak Forest Bowl), 4:30 p.m.
Gymnastics
Crown Point at Valparaiso, 6 p.m.
Boys Swimming
Bishop Noll at EC Central, 5 p.m.
Hammond Central at Calumet, 5 p.m.
Chesterton at LaPorte, 5:30 p.m.
Crown Point at Portage, 5:30 p.m.
Merrillville at Lowell, 5:30 p.m.
Michigan City at Lake Central, 5:30 p.m.
Highland at Griffith, 6 p.m.
Wheeler at Hobart, 6 p.m.
Girls Swimming
Bishop Noll at EC Central, 5 p.m.
Hammond Central at Calumet, 5 p.m.
Chesterton at LaPorte, 5:30 p.m.
Crown Point at Portage, 5:30 p.m.
Merrillville at Lowell, 5:30 p.m.
Michigan City at Lake Central, 5:30 p.m.
Highland at Griffith, 6 p.m.
Wheeler at Hobart, 6 p.m.
Wrestling
Munster at Lowell, 6:30 p.m.
