Prep Schedule

Basketball

Basketball

Boys Basketball

Mishawaka Marian at Andrean, 6:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

New Trier Grow the Game Invitational at Lyons Twp. (field includes TF North), 3 p.m.

Hebron at South Central, 6 p.m.

Kankakee Valley at North Judson, 7 p.m.

Marian Catholic at Wheaton St. Francis, 7 p.m.

North Newton at Tri-County, 7 p.m.

River Forest at Boone Grove, 7 p.m.

West Side at EC Central, 7 p.m.

Wheeler at Kouts, 7 p.m.

Boys Bowling

Oak Forest TF South (Lynwood Bowl), 4:30 p.m.

Girls Bowling

TF South at Oak Forest (Oak Forest Bowl), 4:30 p.m.

Gymnastics

Crown Point at Valparaiso, 6 p.m.

Boys Swimming

Bishop Noll at EC Central, 5 p.m.

Hammond Central at Calumet, 5 p.m.

Chesterton at LaPorte, 5:30 p.m.

Crown Point at Portage, 5:30 p.m.

Merrillville at Lowell, 5:30 p.m.

Michigan City at Lake Central, 5:30 p.m.

Highland at Griffith, 6 p.m.

Wheeler at Hobart, 6 p.m.

Girls Swimming

Bishop Noll at EC Central, 5 p.m.

Hammond Central at Calumet, 5 p.m.

Chesterton at LaPorte, 5:30 p.m.

Crown Point at Portage, 5:30 p.m.

Merrillville at Lowell, 5:30 p.m.

Michigan City at Lake Central, 5:30 p.m.

Highland at Griffith, 6 p.m.

Wheeler at Hobart, 6 p.m.

Wrestling

Munster at Lowell, 6:30 p.m.

