Prep Schedule

Week 6 Football
Friday, Sept. 23
TF South at Hillcrest, 6 p.m.
Frontier at North Newton, 6:30 p.m.
Indianapolis Cathedral at Morton, 6:30 p.m.
Andrean at Hobart, 7 p.m.
Bishop Noll at River Forest, 7 p.m.
Boone Grove at Hanover Central, 7 p.m.
Bremen at TF North, 7 p.m.
Crown Point at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.
Griffith at Calumet, 7 p.m.
Hammond Central at EC Central, 7 p.m.
Highland at Munster, 7 p.m.
Kankakee Valley at Lowell, 7 p.m.
People are also reading…
Lake Central at Michigan City, 7 p.m.
Merrillville at LaPorte, 7 p.m.
Portage at Chesterton, 7 p.m.
South Central at Lake Station, 7 p.m.
Wheeler at Whiting, 7 p.m.
Benet at Marian Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 24
West Side at Indianapolis Washington, 2 p.m.
Bowman at Dugger Union, 4 p.m.
Tuesday's events
Boys Cross Country
Eisenhower, Evergreen Park, Tinley Park at TF North, 4:30 p.m.
Hillcrest, Richards at TF South (Erfert Park), 4:30 p.m.
North Newton, South Newton at Tri-County, 4:30 p.m.
Bishop Noll, Lake Station at Griffith (Oak Ridge Prairie), 5 p.m.
Hanover Central, Rensselaer at Merrillville, 5 p.m.
Girls Cross Country
Eisenhower, Evergreen Park, Tinley Park at TF North, 4:30 p.m.Hillcrest, Richards at TF South (Erfert Park), 4:30 p.m.
North Newton, South Newton at Tri-County, 4:30 p.m.
Bishop Noll, Lake Station at Griffith (Oak Ridge Prairie), 5 p.m.
Hanover Central, Rensselaer at Merrillville, 5 p.m.
Boys Golf
Marian Catholic vs. Marist at Olympia Fields CC, 3:45 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Victory Christian at LaLumiere, 4 p.m.
Evergreen Park at TF United (TF North), 4:30 p.m.
Boone Grove at Kouts, 6 p.m.
Griffith at Bishop Noll, 6:30 p.m.
Morgan Twp. at River Forest, 6:30 p.m.
Westville at Hebron, 6:30 p.m.
Morton at Portage, 7 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Hobart at Andrean, 6 p.m.
Chesterton at Lake Central, 6:30 p.m.
Kankakee Valley at Highland, 6:30 p.m.
Merrillville at Michigan City, 6:30 p.m.
Munster at Lowell, 6:30 p.m.
Portage at LaPorte, 6:30 p.m.
Valparaiso at Crown Point, 6:30 p.m.
Girls Swimming
TF United at Bremen, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Highland at Illiana Christian, 4 p.m.
Chesterton at Crown Point, 4:15 p.m.
Michigan City at LaPorte, 4:15 p.m.
Andrean at Hammond Academy, 4:30 p.m.
Hanover Central at Griffith, 4:30 p.m.
Hobart at Morton, 4:30 p.m.
Portage at Merrillville, 4:30 p.m.
Valparaiso at Lake Central, 4:30 p.m.
Lowell at Wheeler, 4:30 p.m.
Lake Station at Rensselaer, 5 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Hillcrest at TF South, 4:30 p.m.
Marist at Marian Catholic, 4:30 p.m.
TF North at Oak Forest, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Volleyball
Hebron at Morgan Twp., 5 p.m.
Kouts at Boone Grove, 5 p.m.
Washington Twp. at Tri-Township, 5 p.m.
Girls Volleyball
Victory Christian at LaLumiere, 5 p.m.
Hillcrest at TF South, 5:30 p.m.
Oak Forest at TF North, 5:30 p.m.
Marian Catholic at Carmel Catholic, 6:15 p.m.
Calumet at Hammond Central, 6:30 p.m.
Chesterton at Lake Central, 6:30 p.m.
Crown Point at LaPorte, 6:30 p.m.
Highland at Hobart, 6:30 p.m.
Kouts at Boone Grove, 6:30 p.m.
Lowell at Kankakee Valley, 6:30 p.m.
Michigan City at Valparaiso, 6:30 p.m.
Portage at Merrillville, 6:30 p.m.
Bishop Noll at Andrean, 7 p.m.
Hebron at Morgan Twp., 7 p.m.
Lake Station at Marquette, 7 p.m.
South Central at Griffith, 7 p.m.
Washington Twp. at Tri-Township, 7 p.m.
Wheeler at Morton, 7 p.m.