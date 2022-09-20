 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Prep Schedule

football stock
Times file photo

Week 6 Football

Friday, Sept. 23

TF South at Hillcrest, 6 p.m.

Frontier at North Newton, 6:30 p.m.

Indianapolis Cathedral at Morton, 6:30 p.m.

Andrean at Hobart, 7 p.m.

Bishop Noll at River Forest, 7 p.m.

Boone Grove at Hanover Central, 7 p.m.

Bremen at TF North, 7 p.m.

Crown Point at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.

Griffith at Calumet, 7 p.m.

Hammond Central at EC Central, 7 p.m.

Highland at Munster, 7 p.m.

Kankakee Valley at Lowell, 7 p.m.

Lake Central at Michigan City, 7 p.m.

Merrillville at LaPorte, 7 p.m.

Portage at Chesterton, 7 p.m.

South Central at Lake Station, 7 p.m.

Wheeler at Whiting, 7 p.m.

Benet at Marian Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 24

West Side at Indianapolis Washington, 2 p.m.

Bowman at Dugger Union, 4 p.m.

Tuesday's events

Boys Cross Country

Eisenhower, Evergreen Park, Tinley Park at TF North, 4:30 p.m.

Hillcrest, Richards at TF South (Erfert Park), 4:30 p.m.

North Newton, South Newton at Tri-County, 4:30 p.m.

Bishop Noll, Lake Station at Griffith (Oak Ridge Prairie), 5 p.m.

Hanover Central, Rensselaer at Merrillville, 5 p.m.

Girls Cross Country

Eisenhower, Evergreen Park, Tinley Park at TF North, 4:30 p.m.Hillcrest, Richards at TF South (Erfert Park), 4:30 p.m.

North Newton, South Newton at Tri-County, 4:30 p.m.

Bishop Noll, Lake Station at Griffith (Oak Ridge Prairie), 5 p.m.

Hanover Central, Rensselaer at Merrillville, 5 p.m.

Boys Golf

Marian Catholic vs. Marist at Olympia Fields CC, 3:45 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Victory Christian at LaLumiere, 4 p.m.

Evergreen Park at TF United (TF North), 4:30 p.m.

Boone Grove at Kouts, 6 p.m.

Griffith at Bishop Noll, 6:30 p.m.

Morgan Twp. at River Forest, 6:30 p.m.

Westville at Hebron, 6:30 p.m.

Morton at Portage, 7 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Hobart at Andrean, 6 p.m.

Chesterton at Lake Central, 6:30 p.m.

Kankakee Valley at Highland, 6:30 p.m.

Merrillville at Michigan City, 6:30 p.m.

Munster at Lowell, 6:30 p.m.

Portage at LaPorte, 6:30 p.m.

Valparaiso at Crown Point, 6:30 p.m.

Girls Swimming

TF United at Bremen, 4:30 p.m.

Boys Tennis

Highland at Illiana Christian, 4 p.m.

Chesterton at Crown Point, 4:15 p.m.

Michigan City at LaPorte, 4:15 p.m.

Andrean at Hammond Academy, 4:30 p.m.

Hanover Central at Griffith, 4:30 p.m.

Hobart at Morton, 4:30 p.m.

Portage at Merrillville, 4:30 p.m.

Valparaiso at Lake Central, 4:30 p.m.

Lowell at Wheeler, 4:30 p.m.

Lake Station at Rensselaer, 5 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Hillcrest at TF South, 4:30 p.m.

Marist at Marian Catholic, 4:30 p.m.

TF North at Oak Forest, 4:30 p.m.

Boys Volleyball

Hebron at Morgan Twp., 5 p.m.

Kouts at Boone Grove, 5 p.m.

Washington Twp. at Tri-Township, 5 p.m.

Girls Volleyball

Victory Christian at LaLumiere, 5 p.m.

Hillcrest at TF South, 5:30 p.m.

Oak Forest at TF North, 5:30 p.m.

Marian Catholic at Carmel Catholic, 6:15 p.m.

Calumet at Hammond Central, 6:30 p.m.

Chesterton at Lake Central, 6:30 p.m.

Crown Point at LaPorte, 6:30 p.m.

Highland at Hobart, 6:30 p.m.

Kouts at Boone Grove, 6:30 p.m.

Lowell at Kankakee Valley, 6:30 p.m.

Michigan City at Valparaiso, 6:30 p.m.

Portage at Merrillville, 6:30 p.m.

Bishop Noll at Andrean, 7 p.m.

Hebron at Morgan Twp., 7 p.m.

Lake Station at Marquette, 7 p.m.

South Central at Griffith, 7 p.m.

Washington Twp. at Tri-Township, 7 p.m.

Wheeler at Morton, 7 p.m.

