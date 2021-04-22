 Skip to main content
Prep schedule
Prep schedule

The Times

Baseball

Bishop Noll at Marian Catholic, 4:30 p.m.

Hammond at Highland, 4:30 p.m.

Hebron at Boone Grove, 4:30 p.m.

Kouts at New Prairie, 4:30 p.m.

LaCrosse at Westville, 4:30 p.m.

LaPorte at Crown Point, 4:30 p.m.

Michigan City vs. Lafayette Central Catholic at RailCats Challenge (U.S. Steel Yard), 4:30 p.m.

South Central at West Central, 4:30 p.m.

Valparaiso at Hobart, 4:30 p.m.

Washington Twp. at Morgan Twp., 4:30 p.m.

Andrean at Kankakee Valley, 4:45 p.m.

Munster at Morton, 4:45 p.m.

Whiting at Clark, 4:45 p.m.

Griffith at Portage, 5 p.m.

North Newton at Frontier, 5 p.m.

Lake Station vs. River Forest at RailCats Challenge (U.S. Steel Yard), 7:30 p.m.

Football

TF South at Lemont, 7 p.m.

Marian Catholic vs. Leo at St. Rita, 7 p.m.

Boys Golf

Calumet at Merrillville, 4 p.m.

Rensselaer at Boone Grove, 4:30 p.m.

Softball

Griffith at Highland, 4:30 p.m.

Hebron at Boone Grove, 4:30 p.m.

Kouts at South Central, 4:30 p.m.

LaCrosse at Westville, 4:30 p.m.

LaPorte at Portage, 4:30 p.m.

Merrillville at Chesterton, 4:30 p.m.

Michigan City at Crown Point, 4:30 p.m.

Washington Twp. at Morgan Twp., 4:30 p.m.

Clark at Hobart, 5 p.m.

Wheeler at North Newton, 5 p.m.

Illiana Christian at Lafayette Harrison, 5:30 p.m.

Lake Central vs. Cathedral at Carmel Invitational, 6:30 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Boone Grove at Hobart, 4:30 p.m.

Calumet at Hanover Central, 4:30 p.m.

Clark at EC Central, 4:30 p.m.

Crown Point at SB St. Joseph, 4:30 p.m.

Merrillville at Wheeler, 4:30 p.m.

Kankakee Valley at Munster, 5 p.m.

North Newton at River Forest, 5 p.m.

Morton at Whiting, 5 p.m.

Boys Track

Carmel 3200 Showcase (field includes LaPorte), 5 p.m.

Twin Lake Relays (field includes Kankakee Valley), 5 p.m.

Girls Track

Twin Lake Relays (field includes Kankakee Valley), 5 p.m.

Tags

