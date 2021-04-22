Prep schedule

Baseball
Bishop Noll at Marian Catholic, 4:30 p.m.
Hammond at Highland, 4:30 p.m.
Hebron at Boone Grove, 4:30 p.m.
Kouts at New Prairie, 4:30 p.m.
LaCrosse at Westville, 4:30 p.m.
LaPorte at Crown Point, 4:30 p.m.
Michigan City vs. Lafayette Central Catholic at RailCats Challenge (U.S. Steel Yard), 4:30 p.m.
South Central at West Central, 4:30 p.m.
Valparaiso at Hobart, 4:30 p.m.
Washington Twp. at Morgan Twp., 4:30 p.m.
Andrean at Kankakee Valley, 4:45 p.m.
Munster at Morton, 4:45 p.m.
Whiting at Clark, 4:45 p.m.
Griffith at Portage, 5 p.m.
North Newton at Frontier, 5 p.m.
Lake Station vs. River Forest at RailCats Challenge (U.S. Steel Yard), 7:30 p.m.
Football
TF South at Lemont, 7 p.m.
Marian Catholic vs. Leo at St. Rita, 7 p.m.
Boys Golf
Calumet at Merrillville, 4 p.m.
Rensselaer at Boone Grove, 4:30 p.m.
Softball
Griffith at Highland, 4:30 p.m.
Hebron at Boone Grove, 4:30 p.m.
Kouts at South Central, 4:30 p.m.
LaCrosse at Westville, 4:30 p.m.
LaPorte at Portage, 4:30 p.m.
Merrillville at Chesterton, 4:30 p.m.
Michigan City at Crown Point, 4:30 p.m.
Washington Twp. at Morgan Twp., 4:30 p.m.
Clark at Hobart, 5 p.m.
Wheeler at North Newton, 5 p.m.
Illiana Christian at Lafayette Harrison, 5:30 p.m.
Lake Central vs. Cathedral at Carmel Invitational, 6:30 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Boone Grove at Hobart, 4:30 p.m.
Calumet at Hanover Central, 4:30 p.m.
Clark at EC Central, 4:30 p.m.
Crown Point at SB St. Joseph, 4:30 p.m.
Merrillville at Wheeler, 4:30 p.m.
Kankakee Valley at Munster, 5 p.m.
North Newton at River Forest, 5 p.m.
Morton at Whiting, 5 p.m.
Boys Track
Carmel 3200 Showcase (field includes LaPorte), 5 p.m.
Twin Lake Relays (field includes Kankakee Valley), 5 p.m.
Girls Track
Twin Lake Relays (field includes Kankakee Valley), 5 p.m.