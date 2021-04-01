Prep schedule

Baseball
Hobart at LaPorte, 4 p.m.
Hanover Central at Portage, 4:30 p.m.
Lake Central vs. Ballard, at Super Prep 2021 (Ballard H.S., KY), 4:30 p.m.
McDonald’s Double Play Tournament at Vincennes Lincoln (field includes Chesterton), 4:30 p.m.
Michigan City at SB Adams, 4:30 p.m.
Lake Central vs. Lafayette at Super Prep 2021 (Ballard H.S., KY), 7 p.m.
Football
TF North at Lemont, 7 p.m.
Softball
LaPorte at Munster, 10 a.m.
Chesterton at Hanover Central, 4:30 p.m.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Times Staff
The Times Media Company is dedicated to improving the quality of life in Northwest Indiana, through local news, information, service initiatives and community partnerships.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.