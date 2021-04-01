 Skip to main content
Prep schedule
Baseball
Hobart at LaPorte, 4 p.m.

Hanover Central at Portage, 4:30 p.m.

Lake Central vs. Ballard, at Super Prep 2021 (Ballard H.S., KY), 4:30 p.m.

McDonald’s Double Play Tournament at Vincennes Lincoln (field includes Chesterton), 4:30 p.m.

Michigan City at SB Adams, 4:30 p.m.

Lake Central vs. Lafayette at Super Prep 2021 (Ballard H.S., KY), 7 p.m.

Football

TF North at Lemont, 7 p.m.

Softball

LaPorte at Munster, 10 a.m.

Chesterton at Hanover Central, 4:30 p.m.

