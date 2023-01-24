Prep Schedule

Boys Basketball
TF South at Reavis, 6 p.m.
Calumet at West Side, 7 p.m.
Calumet Christian at Hammond Academy, 7 p.m.
Marquette at Whiting, 7 p.m.
Morton at Michigan City, 7 p.m., WEFM-FM (95.9), rrsn.com
TF North at Lemont, 7 p.m.
Washington Twp. at DeMotte Christian, 7 p.m.
Westville at River Forest, 7 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Lemont at TF North, 6 p.m.
Reavis at TF South, 6 p.m.
Knox at Chesterton, 6:30 p.m.
Calumet Christian at Hammond Academy, 6:45 p.m.
Bowman at Lake Station, 7 p.m.
Hobart at Wheeler, 7 p.m.
Illiana Christian at Kouts, 7 p.m.
Kankakee Valley at Rensselaer, 7 p.m., WRIN (104.5FM/1560AM), 1560bearcountry.com
LaLumiere at Munster, 7 p.m.
Lowell at Merrillville, 7 p.m.
Marquette at Tri-Township, 7 p.m.
Morgan Twp. at Westville, 7 p.m.
South Bend Washington at Crown Point, 7 p.m.
21st Century at Oregon-Davis, 5 p.m.
Girls Bowling
Eisenhower at TF South (Lan-Oak Lanes), 4:30 p.m.
TF North at Argo (Rolling Lanes), 4:30 p.m.
Gymnastics
Valparaiso at Lake Central, 6:30 p.m.
Boys Swimming
TF United at Oak Forest, 4:30 p.m.
Merrillville at Chesterton, 5:30 p.m.
Michigan City at Crown Point, 5:30 p.m.
North Newton at Hammond Central, 5:30 p.m.
Rensselaer at Kankakee Valley, 5:30 p.m.
Girls Swimming
Merrillville at Chesterton, 5:30 p.m.
Michigan City at Crown Point, 5:30 p.m.
North Newton at Hammond Central, 5:30 p.m.
Rensselaer at Kankakee Valley, 5:30 p.m.