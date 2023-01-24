 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Prep Schedule

Basketball

Basketball

Boys Basketball

TF South at Reavis, 6 p.m.

Calumet at West Side, 7 p.m.

Calumet Christian at Hammond Academy, 7 p.m.

Marquette at Whiting, 7 p.m.

Morton at Michigan City, 7 p.m., WEFM-FM (95.9), rrsn.com

TF North at Lemont, 7 p.m.

Washington Twp. at DeMotte Christian, 7 p.m.

Westville at River Forest, 7 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Lemont at TF North, 6 p.m.

Reavis at TF South, 6 p.m.

Knox at Chesterton, 6:30 p.m.

Calumet Christian at Hammond Academy, 6:45 p.m.

Bowman at Lake Station, 7 p.m.

Hobart at Wheeler, 7 p.m.

Illiana Christian at Kouts, 7 p.m.

Kankakee Valley at Rensselaer, 7 p.m., WRIN (104.5FM/1560AM), 1560bearcountry.com

LaLumiere at Munster, 7 p.m.

Lowell at Merrillville, 7 p.m.

Marquette at Tri-Township, 7 p.m.

Morgan Twp. at Westville, 7 p.m.

South Bend Washington at Crown Point, 7 p.m.

21st Century at Oregon-Davis, 5 p.m.

Girls Bowling

Eisenhower at TF South (Lan-Oak Lanes), 4:30 p.m.

TF North at Argo (Rolling Lanes), 4:30 p.m.

Gymnastics

Valparaiso at Lake Central, 6:30 p.m.

Boys Swimming

TF United at Oak Forest, 4:30 p.m.

Merrillville at Chesterton, 5:30 p.m.

Michigan City at Crown Point, 5:30 p.m.

North Newton at Hammond Central, 5:30 p.m.

Rensselaer at Kankakee Valley, 5:30 p.m.

Girls Swimming

Merrillville at Chesterton, 5:30 p.m.

Michigan City at Crown Point, 5:30 p.m.

North Newton at Hammond Central, 5:30 p.m.

Rensselaer at Kankakee Valley, 5:30 p.m.

