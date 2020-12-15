Prep schedule

Wednesday's Schedule
Girls Basketball
Illiana Christian at Oregon-Davis, 6 p.m.
River Forest at Calumet, 6 p.m.
South Central at Wheeler, 6 p.m.
Bowman at EC Central, 7 p.m.
Griffith at Clark, 7 p.m.
Hanover Central at Andrean, 7 p.m.
Highland at Morton, 7 p.m.
Wrestling
Boone Grove at Whiting, 5:30 p.m.
Calumet at River Forest, 5:30 p.m.
Hanover Central at Wheeler, 6 p.m.
Andrean at Hobart, 6:30 p.m.
Chesterton at Merrillville, 6:30 p.m.
Hebron at Bishop Noll, 6:30 p.m.
Illiana Christian at Lake Station, 6:30 p.m.
Lowell at Highland, 6:30 p.m.
Michigan City at Portage, 6:30 p.m.
