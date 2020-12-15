 Skip to main content
Prep schedule
Prep schedule

Basketball

Basketball stock

 John Watkins, File | The Times

Wednesday's Schedule

Girls Basketball

Illiana Christian at Oregon-Davis, 6 p.m.

River Forest at Calumet, 6 p.m.

South Central at Wheeler, 6 p.m.

Bowman at EC Central, 7 p.m.

Griffith at Clark, 7 p.m.

Hanover Central at Andrean, 7 p.m.

Highland at Morton, 7 p.m.

Wrestling

Boone Grove at Whiting, 5:30 p.m.

Calumet at River Forest, 5:30 p.m.

Hanover Central at Wheeler, 6 p.m.

Andrean at Hobart, 6:30 p.m.

Chesterton at Merrillville, 6:30 p.m.

Hebron at Bishop Noll, 6:30 p.m.

Illiana Christian at Lake Station, 6:30 p.m.

Lowell at Highland, 6:30 p.m.

Michigan City at Portage, 6:30 p.m.

