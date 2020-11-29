 Skip to main content
Prep schedule
Prep schedule

Basketball

Basketball stock

Monday's Schedule

Girls Basketball

Calumet Christian at Illiana Christian, 5:30 p.m.

Bowman at Morton, 7 p.m.

Wrestling

Gavit at Highland, 6:30 p.m.

 

