Prep schedule
agate urgent

Prep schedule

Tennis

Baseball

Hanover Central at Andrean, 4:30 p.m.

Morgan Twp. at South Central, 4:30 p.m.

Valparaiso at New Prairie, 4:30 p.m.

Washington Twp. at LaCrosse, 4:30 p.m.

Westville at Hebron, 4:30 p.m.

Merrillville at Kankakee Valley, 5 p.m.

Munster at Elkhart, 6:30 p.m.

Marian Catholic Stevie’s Way, TBA

Football

Marian Catholic at St. Ignatius, 7:30 p.m.

Boys Golf

Highland at Griffith, 4 p.m.

Rensselear at Kankakee Valley, 4:15 p.m.

New Prairie at South Central, 4:30 p.m.

Softball

LaPorte at Lakeshore, 4:15 p.m.

Morgan Twp. at South Central, 4:30 p.m.

TF South at Homewood-Flossmoor, 4:30 p.m.

Washington Twp. at LaCrosse, 4:30 p.m.

Westville at Hebron, 4:30 p.m.

Crown Point at Penn, 5 p.m.

Hobart at Andrean, 5 p.m.

Kankakee Valley at Highland, 5 p.m.

Michigan City at Clark, 5 p.m.

Girls Tennis

John Glenn at LaPorte, 4 p.m.

Lake Central at Highland, 4 p.m.

Andrean at Wheeler, 4:30 p.m.

Hammond Academy at Illiana Christian, 4:30 p.m.

Kankakee Valley at North Judson, 4:30 p.m.

Boys Track

Lafayette Jeff Sprinters Event (field includes Bowman), 4:30 p.m.

Franklin Invitational (field includes LaPorte), 5 p.m.

Girls Track

Lafayette Jeff Sprinters Event (field includes Bowman, Merrillville), 4:45 p.m.

