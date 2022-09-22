 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Strack & Van Til
agate urgent

Prep Schedule

  • 0
football stock
Times file photo

Week 6 Football

Friday, Sept. 23

TF South at Hillcrest, 6 p.m.

Indianapolis Cathedral at Morton, 6:30 p.m.

Andrean at Hobart, 7 p.m.

Bishop Noll at River Forest, 7 p.m.

Boone Grove at Hanover Central, 7 p.m.

Bremen at TF North, 7 p.m.

Crown Point at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.

Griffith at Calumet, 7 p.m.

Hammond Central at EC Central, 7 p.m.

Highland at Munster, 7 p.m.

Kankakee Valley at Lowell, 7 p.m., WLQI-FM (97.7), wlqi977.com/

People are also reading…

Lake Central at Michigan City, 7 p.m.

Merrillville at LaPorte, 7 p.m.

Portage at Chesterton, 7 p.m.

South Central at Lake Station, 7 p.m.

Wheeler at Whiting, 7 p.m.

Benet at Marian Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 24

Frontier at North Newton, 11 a.m.

West Side at Indianapolis Washington, 2 p.m.

Bowman at Dugger Union, 4 p.m.

Thursday's events

Boys Golf

South Suburban Blue Conference meet at Old Oak CC (field includes TF North, TF South), 9 a.m.

Boys Soccer

Heritage Christian at Victory Christian, 4:30 p.m.

Oak Lawn at TF United (TF North), 4:30 p.m.

DeMotte Christian at Washington Twp., 6 p.m.

Westville at Kouts, 6 p.m.

Boone Grove at Merrillville, 6:30 p.m.

LaLumiere at Morton, 6:30 p.m.

Rensselaer at Hebron, 6:30 p.m.

River Forest at Marquette, 6:30 p.m.

Griffith at Illiana Christian, 7 p.m.

Girls Soccer

DeMotte Christian at Boone Grove, 4:30 p.m.

Victory Christian at Elkhart Christian, 5 p.m.

Illiana Christian at Griffith, 6 p.m.

Marquette at Michigan City, 6 p.m.

Crown Point at Kankakee Valley, 6:30 p.m.

Lake Central at Andrean, 6:30 p.m.

Lowell at Hanover Central, 6:30 p.m.

Highland at Portage, 7 p.m.

Girls Swimming

TF United at Evergreen Park, 4:30 p.m.

Boys Tennis

Bishop Noll at Highland, 4 p.m.

Morton at Hammond Central, 4 p.m.

Chesterton at Munster, 4:15 p.m.

River Forest at Merrillville, 4:15 p.m.

EC Central at Lake Station, 4:30 p.m.

Hanover Central at Valparaiso, 4:30 p.m.

Hobart at Crown Point, 4:30 p.m.

Illiana Christian at Andrean, 4:30 p.m.

Michigan City at Lowell, 4:30 p.m.

Wheeler at Griffith, 4:30 p.m.

Portage at Kankakee Valley, 4:45 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Eisenhower at TF North, 4:30 p.m.

Lemont at TF South, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Volleyball

Eisenhower at TF North, 5:30 p.m.

Lemont at TF South, 5:30 p.m.

Highland at Hanover Central, 6 p.m.

Munster at Lowell 6 p.m.

Heritage Christian at Victory Christian, 6:30 p.m.

Hobart at Kankakee Valley, 6:30 p.m.

Illiana Christian at Andrean, 6:30 p.m.

Lake Central at Crown Point, 6:30 p.m.

Lake Station at Hammond Central, 6:30 p.m.

LaLumiere at Morton, 6:30 p.m.

Merrillville at Michigan City, 6:30 p.m.

Portage at LaPorte, 6:30 p.m.

Valparaiso at Chesterton, 6:30 p.m.

Calumet at Wheeler, 7 p.m.

DeMotte Christian at Kouts, 7 p.m.

Griffith at River Forest, 7 p.m.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Roger Federer announces retirement from tennis

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts