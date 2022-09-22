Prep Schedule

Week 6 Football
Friday, Sept. 23
TF South at Hillcrest, 6 p.m.
Indianapolis Cathedral at Morton, 6:30 p.m.
Andrean at Hobart, 7 p.m.
Bishop Noll at River Forest, 7 p.m.
Boone Grove at Hanover Central, 7 p.m.
Bremen at TF North, 7 p.m.
Crown Point at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.
Griffith at Calumet, 7 p.m.
Hammond Central at EC Central, 7 p.m.
Highland at Munster, 7 p.m.
Kankakee Valley at Lowell, 7 p.m., WLQI-FM (97.7), wlqi977.com/
Lake Central at Michigan City, 7 p.m.
Merrillville at LaPorte, 7 p.m.
Portage at Chesterton, 7 p.m.
South Central at Lake Station, 7 p.m.
Wheeler at Whiting, 7 p.m.
Benet at Marian Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 24
Frontier at North Newton, 11 a.m.
West Side at Indianapolis Washington, 2 p.m.
Bowman at Dugger Union, 4 p.m.
Thursday's events
Boys Golf
South Suburban Blue Conference meet at Old Oak CC (field includes TF North, TF South), 9 a.m.
Boys Soccer
Heritage Christian at Victory Christian, 4:30 p.m.
Oak Lawn at TF United (TF North), 4:30 p.m.
DeMotte Christian at Washington Twp., 6 p.m.
Westville at Kouts, 6 p.m.
Boone Grove at Merrillville, 6:30 p.m.
LaLumiere at Morton, 6:30 p.m.
Rensselaer at Hebron, 6:30 p.m.
River Forest at Marquette, 6:30 p.m.
Griffith at Illiana Christian, 7 p.m.
Girls Soccer
DeMotte Christian at Boone Grove, 4:30 p.m.
Victory Christian at Elkhart Christian, 5 p.m.
Illiana Christian at Griffith, 6 p.m.
Marquette at Michigan City, 6 p.m.
Crown Point at Kankakee Valley, 6:30 p.m.
Lake Central at Andrean, 6:30 p.m.
Lowell at Hanover Central, 6:30 p.m.
Highland at Portage, 7 p.m.
Girls Swimming
TF United at Evergreen Park, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Bishop Noll at Highland, 4 p.m.
Morton at Hammond Central, 4 p.m.
Chesterton at Munster, 4:15 p.m.
River Forest at Merrillville, 4:15 p.m.
EC Central at Lake Station, 4:30 p.m.
Hanover Central at Valparaiso, 4:30 p.m.
Hobart at Crown Point, 4:30 p.m.
Illiana Christian at Andrean, 4:30 p.m.
Michigan City at Lowell, 4:30 p.m.
Wheeler at Griffith, 4:30 p.m.
Portage at Kankakee Valley, 4:45 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Eisenhower at TF North, 4:30 p.m.
Lemont at TF South, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Volleyball
Eisenhower at TF North, 5:30 p.m.
Lemont at TF South, 5:30 p.m.
Highland at Hanover Central, 6 p.m.
Munster at Lowell 6 p.m.
Heritage Christian at Victory Christian, 6:30 p.m.
Hobart at Kankakee Valley, 6:30 p.m.
Illiana Christian at Andrean, 6:30 p.m.
Lake Central at Crown Point, 6:30 p.m.
Lake Station at Hammond Central, 6:30 p.m.
LaLumiere at Morton, 6:30 p.m.
Merrillville at Michigan City, 6:30 p.m.
Portage at LaPorte, 6:30 p.m.
Valparaiso at Chesterton, 6:30 p.m.
Calumet at Wheeler, 7 p.m.
DeMotte Christian at Kouts, 7 p.m.
Griffith at River Forest, 7 p.m.