 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Prep schedule
agate urgent

Prep schedule

{{featured_button_text}}
Basketball

Basketball stock

 John Watkins, File | The Times

Thursday's Schedule

Boys Basketball

Gavit at Lowell, 6 p.m.

Covenant Christian at Heritage Christian, 7 p.m.

Munster at Highland, 7 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Calumet Christian at Covenant Christian, 6 p.m.

Washington Twp. at Lake Station, 6 p.m.

Whiting at Clark, 6 p.m.

Boone Grove at Wheeler, 7 p.m.

Chesterton at LaPorte, 7 p.m.

EC Central at Bishop Noll, 7 p.m.

West Side at Munster, 7 p.m.

Gymnastics

Hobart, Lowell at Merrillville, 6 p.m.

Michigan City at Valparaiso, 6 p.m.

Portage at Lake Central, 6 p.m.

Boys Swimming

Calumet, Hammond at EC Central, 5 p.m.

Bishop Noll, Griffith at Clark, 5:30 p.m.

Knox at North Newton, 5:30 p.m.

Merrillville at Hobart, 5:30 p.m.

Morton at Lowell, 5:30 p.m.

Girls Swimming

Calumet, Hammond at EC Central, 5 p.m.

Bishop Noll, Griffith at Clark, 5:30 p.m.

Knox at North Newton, 5:30 p.m.

Merrillville at Hobart, 5:30 p.m.

Morton at Lowell, 5:30 p.m.

Wrestling

Benton Central at North Newton, 5:30 p.m.

Clark, Gavit at EC Central, 6 p.m.

Morton at Munster, 6:30 p.m.

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts