Prep schedule

Thursday's Schedule
Boys Basketball
Gavit at Lowell, 6 p.m.
Covenant Christian at Heritage Christian, 7 p.m.
Munster at Highland, 7 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Calumet Christian at Covenant Christian, 6 p.m.
Washington Twp. at Lake Station, 6 p.m.
Whiting at Clark, 6 p.m.
Boone Grove at Wheeler, 7 p.m.
Chesterton at LaPorte, 7 p.m.
EC Central at Bishop Noll, 7 p.m.
West Side at Munster, 7 p.m.
Gymnastics
Hobart, Lowell at Merrillville, 6 p.m.
Michigan City at Valparaiso, 6 p.m.
Portage at Lake Central, 6 p.m.
Boys Swimming
Calumet, Hammond at EC Central, 5 p.m.
Bishop Noll, Griffith at Clark, 5:30 p.m.
Knox at North Newton, 5:30 p.m.
Merrillville at Hobart, 5:30 p.m.
Morton at Lowell, 5:30 p.m.
Girls Swimming
Calumet, Hammond at EC Central, 5 p.m.
Bishop Noll, Griffith at Clark, 5:30 p.m.
Knox at North Newton, 5:30 p.m.
Merrillville at Hobart, 5:30 p.m.
Morton at Lowell, 5:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Benton Central at North Newton, 5:30 p.m.
Clark, Gavit at EC Central, 6 p.m.
Morton at Munster, 6:30 p.m.