 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Prep schedule
agate urgent

Prep schedule

{{featured_button_text}}
Basketball

Basketball stock

 John Watkins, File | The Times

Tuesday's Schedule

Boys Basketball

Bowman at Marquette, 7 p.m.

EC Central at Hammond, 7 p.m.

Lowell at Lake Central, 7 p.m.

Munster at Michigan City, 7 p.m., WEFM-FM (95.9), www.rrsn.com

Portage at Whiting, 7 p.m.

West Side at Morton, 7 p.m.

Wheeler at Highland, 7 p.m.

PCC Tournament at Kouts, Round 1 (South Central vs. LaCrosse, 5:30 p.m.; Westville vs. Kouts, 7:30 p.m.), www.rrsn.com (video)

PCC Tournament at Boone Grove, Round 1 (Washington Twp. vs. Morgan Twp. 5:30 p.m.; Hebron vs. Boone Grove, 7:30 p.m.), www.rrsn.com (video)

Girls Basketball

Covenant Christian at North White, 5:45 p.m.

Gavit at Clark, 6 p.m.

Hammond at River Forest, 6 p.m.

Merrillville at Hobart, 6 p.m.

Whiting at Lowell, 6 p.m.

Bishop Noll at Chesterton, 6:15 p.m.

Benton Central at Munster, 7 p.m.

Highland at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.

Kankakee Valley at Crown Point, 7 p.m., WLQI-FM (97.7), www.wlqi977.com/

Lake Station at Andrean, 7 p.m.

Rensselaer at North Newton, 7 p.m.

Gymnastics

Chesterton at Crown Point, 6 p.m.

Lowell at Lake Central, 6 p.m.

Valparaiso at LaPorte, 6 p.m.

Boys Swimming

EC Central at Morton, 5:30 p.m.

Lake Central at Crown Point, 5:30 p.m.

LaPorte at Merrillville, 5:30 p.m.

Michigan City at Valparaiso, 5:30 p.m.

Portage at Chesterton, 5:30 p.m.

Bishop Noll at Highland, 6 p.m.

Griffith at North Newton, 6 p.m.

Wheeler at Hobart, 6 p.m.

Girls Swimming

EC Central at Morton, 5:30 p.m.

Lake Central at Crown Point, 5:30 p.m.

LaPorte at Merrilville, 5:30 p.m.

Michigan City at Valparaiso, 5:30 p.m.

Portage at Chesterton, 5:30 p.m.

Bishop Noll at Highland, 6 p.m.

Griffith at North Newton, 6 p.m.

Wheeler at Hobart, 6 p.m.

Wrestling

Whiting at Calumet, 5:30 p.m.

Morton at Lake Station, 6 p.m.

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts