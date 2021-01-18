Prep schedule

Tuesday's Schedule
Boys Basketball
Bowman at Marquette, 7 p.m.
EC Central at Hammond, 7 p.m.
Lowell at Lake Central, 7 p.m.
Munster at Michigan City, 7 p.m., WEFM-FM (95.9), www.rrsn.com
Portage at Whiting, 7 p.m.
West Side at Morton, 7 p.m.
Wheeler at Highland, 7 p.m.
PCC Tournament at Kouts, Round 1 (South Central vs. LaCrosse, 5:30 p.m.; Westville vs. Kouts, 7:30 p.m.), www.rrsn.com (video)
PCC Tournament at Boone Grove, Round 1 (Washington Twp. vs. Morgan Twp. 5:30 p.m.; Hebron vs. Boone Grove, 7:30 p.m.), www.rrsn.com (video)
Girls Basketball
Covenant Christian at North White, 5:45 p.m.
Gavit at Clark, 6 p.m.
Hammond at River Forest, 6 p.m.
Merrillville at Hobart, 6 p.m.
Whiting at Lowell, 6 p.m.
Bishop Noll at Chesterton, 6:15 p.m.
Benton Central at Munster, 7 p.m.
Highland at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.
Kankakee Valley at Crown Point, 7 p.m., WLQI-FM (97.7), www.wlqi977.com/
Lake Station at Andrean, 7 p.m.
Rensselaer at North Newton, 7 p.m.
Gymnastics
Chesterton at Crown Point, 6 p.m.
Lowell at Lake Central, 6 p.m.
Valparaiso at LaPorte, 6 p.m.
Boys Swimming
EC Central at Morton, 5:30 p.m.
Lake Central at Crown Point, 5:30 p.m.
LaPorte at Merrillville, 5:30 p.m.
Michigan City at Valparaiso, 5:30 p.m.
Portage at Chesterton, 5:30 p.m.
Bishop Noll at Highland, 6 p.m.
Griffith at North Newton, 6 p.m.
Wheeler at Hobart, 6 p.m.
Girls Swimming
EC Central at Morton, 5:30 p.m.
Lake Central at Crown Point, 5:30 p.m.
LaPorte at Merrilville, 5:30 p.m.
Michigan City at Valparaiso, 5:30 p.m.
Portage at Chesterton, 5:30 p.m.
Bishop Noll at Highland, 6 p.m.
Griffith at North Newton, 6 p.m.
Wheeler at Hobart, 6 p.m.
Wrestling
Whiting at Calumet, 5:30 p.m.
Morton at Lake Station, 6 p.m.