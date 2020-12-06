 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Prep schedule
agate

Prep schedule

{{featured_button_text}}
Basketball

Basketball stock

 John Watkins, File | The Times

Monday's Schedule

Girls Basketball

Clark at Marquette, 6 p.m.

Bowman at Calumet, 7 p.m.

Morton at Gary Lighthouse, 7 p.m.

Boys Swimming

Hammond at Morton, 5:30 p.m.

North Newton at North Judson, 5:30 p.m.

Girls Swimming

Hammond at Morton, 5:30 p.m.

North Newton at North Judson, 5:30 p.m.

Wrestling

Illiana Christian at Faith Christian, 6 p.m.

Andrean at Michigan City, 6:30 p.m.

 

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts