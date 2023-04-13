Thursday's Schedule
Badminton
Shepard at TF South, 4:30 p.m.
TF North at Oak Forest, 4:30 p.m.
Tinley Park at Marian Catholic, 4:30 p.m.
Baseball
New Prairie at Michigan City, 4 p.m.
DeMotte Christian at Tri-County, 4:30 p.m.
Hobart at Valparaiso, 4:30 p.m.
Knox at Morgan Twp., 4:30 p.m.
Lake Station at Hammond Academy, 4:30 p.m.
Lowell at Lake Central, 4:30 p.m.
Marquette at South Central, 4:30 p.m.
Oak Lawn at TF North, 4:30 p.m.
People are also reading…
Portage at Washington Twp., 4:30 p.m.
TF South at Eisenhower, 4:30 p.m.
North Judson at Hebron, 4:45 p.m.
Griffith at Wheeler, 5 p.m.
Hanover Central at Whiting, 5 p.m.
Illiana Christian at River Forest, 5 p.m.
North Newton at Frontier, 5 p.m.
21st Century at Bowman, 5 p.m.
South Bend Clay at Calumet, 5:30 p.m.
Boys Golf
Hanover Central, North Newton at Illiana Christian (Palmira), 4 p.m.
Highland, Munster at Lake Central, 4 p.m.
John Glenn, South Central at Oregon-Davis (Hamlet), 4 p.m.
Tri-Township at DeMotte Christian, 4:30 p.m.
River Forest at Morton (Lost Marsh), 5 p.m.
Softball
South Bend Career at Calumet, 4:15 p.m.
Bishop Noll at Boone Grove, 4:30 p.m.
Chicago Christian at Marian Catholic, 4:30 p.m.
Kouts at North White, 4:30 p.m.
Morgan Twp. at North Judson, 4:30 p.m.
Oak Lawn at TF North, 4:30 p.m.
TF South at Eisenhower, 4:30 p.m.
Valparaiso at Merrillville, 4:30 p.m.
Victory Christian at Oregon-Davis, 4:30 p.m.
Washington Twp. at West Central, 4:30 p.m.
Griffith at Wheeler, 5 p.m.
Hanover Central at Whiting, 5 p.m.
Illiana Christian at River Forest, 5 p.m.
Lake Station at Marquette, 5 p.m.
North Newton at DeMotte Christian, 5 p.m.
Girls Soccer
TF United at Argo, 6 p.m.
Boys Tennis
TF United at Argo, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Morton at Andrean, 4 p.m.
Hanover Central at Lake Central, 4:15 p.m.
Hammond Central at Highland, 4:30 p.m.
Merrillville at Boone Grove, 4:30 p.m.
Munster at Lowell, 4:30 p.m.
North Newton at Rensselaer, 4:30 p.m.
Wheeler at Illiana Christian, 4:30 p.m.
Hobart at Kankakee Valley, 4:45 p.m.
Plymouth at Chesterton, 4:45 p.m.
EC Central at South Bend Riley, 5 p.m.
Boys Track
Caston, Tri-Township at North Judson, 4 p.m.
EC Central, Hammond Central, Morton at West Side, 4:30 p.m.
Lake Station at Washington Twp., 4:30 p.m.
North White, West Central at North Newton, 4:30 p.m.
South Central at LaVille, 4:30 p.m.
River Forest at West Side, 5 p.m.
Girls Track
Caston, Tri-Township at North Judson, 4 p.m.
Hillcrest Invitational (field includes Marian Catholic), 4 p.m.
EC Central, Hammond Central, Morton at West Side, 4:30 p.m.
Lake Station at Washington Twp., 4:30 p.m.
North White, West Central at North Newton, 4:30 p.m.
South Central at LaVille, 4:30 p.m.
River Forest at West Side, 5 p.m.
Boys Volleyball
Illiana Christian at Timothy Christian, 4:30 p.m.
Chesterton at LaPorte, 5 p.m.
Crown Point at Merrillville, 5 p.m.
Michigan City at Portage, 5 p.m.
Valparaiso at Lake Central, 5 p.m.
South Central at Boone Grove, 5:30 p.m.
TF United at Argo, 5:30 p.m.