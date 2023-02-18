Attica at Hammond Academy, 10 a.m.
Frontier at DeMotte Christian, 6:30 p.m.
Knox at South Central, 6:30 p.m.
South Newton at North Newton, 6:30 p.m.
Tri-Township at Culver Community, 6:30 p.m.
Boone Grove at Chesterton, 7 p.m.
Hobart at Merrillville, 7 p.m.
Kankakee Valley at Hanover Central, 7 p.m.
North Judson at Hebron, 7 p.m.
River Forest at Washington Twp., 7 p.m.
Victory Christian at ACSI Tournament, TBD
Duneland Athletic Conference meet at Portage, 11 a.m.
Munster Sectional (field includes Bishop Noll, Crown Point, EC Central, Griffith, Hammond Central, Highland, Lake Central, Lowell, Morton, Munster, North Newton, West Side), 9 a.m. dive prelims; 1 p.m. swim/dive finals
Valparaiso Sectional (field includes Calumet, Chesterton, Hobart, Kankakee Valley, Kouts, LaPorte, Merrillville, Michigan City, Portage, Valparaiso, Wheeler), 9 a.m. dive prelims; 1 p.m. swim/dive finals
Indiana state finals at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Day 2, 8 a.m.
