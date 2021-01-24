 Skip to main content
Prep schedule
Basketball

Basketball stock

 John Watkins, File | The Times

Boys Basketball

South Central at Wheeler, 7 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Hobart at LaCrosse, 6 p.m.

Victory Christian at River Forest, 6 p.m.

Whiting at Bishop Noll, 6 p.m.

Culver Community at Covenant Christian, 6:30 p.m.

Michigan City at Crown Point, 7 p.m.

Portage at LaPorte, 7 p.m.

West Side at Andrean, 7 p.m.

Gymnastics

Crown Point at Portage, 6 p.m.

Boys Swimming

South Newton at North Newton, 5 p.m.

West Side at Calumet, 5 p.m.

Girls Swimming

South Newton at North Newton, 5 p.m.

West Side at Calumet, 5 p.m.

