Prep schedule

Boys Basketball
South Central at Wheeler, 7 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Hobart at LaCrosse, 6 p.m.
Victory Christian at River Forest, 6 p.m.
Whiting at Bishop Noll, 6 p.m.
Culver Community at Covenant Christian, 6:30 p.m.
Michigan City at Crown Point, 7 p.m.
Portage at LaPorte, 7 p.m.
West Side at Andrean, 7 p.m.
Gymnastics
Crown Point at Portage, 6 p.m.
Boys Swimming
South Newton at North Newton, 5 p.m.
West Side at Calumet, 5 p.m.
Girls Swimming
South Newton at North Newton, 5 p.m.
West Side at Calumet, 5 p.m.
