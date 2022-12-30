Prep Schedule

Boys Basketball
Highland Hoopfest (field includes Calumet, Griffith, Kankakee Valley, Morgan Twp., Morton, Whiting), 10 a.m.
Huntington North Holiday Hoops Tournament (field includes Merrillville), 11 a.m.
Westville at Portage Christian, 7 p.m.
Bowman at Boone Grove, 7:30 p.m.
Big Dipper Tournament at Rich Township (field includes Bishop Noll, TF South), TBA
LaPorte Tournament (field includes Hanover Central, Kouts, Lake Central, Lowell), TBA
PSM Holiday Shootout at Trine University (field includes Marquette, Michigan City), TBA
Girls Basketball
Bishop Noll at Detroit Renaissance, 3 p.m.
People are also reading…
Warsaw Tournament (field includes Chesterton), TBA
Boys Swimming
Highland Invitational (field includes Crown Point, Lake Central, Michigan City, Munster, Portage, Valparaiso), 9 a.m. dive; 1 p.m. swim
Wrestling
Connersville Spartan Classic (field includes Valparaiso), 7:30 a.m.
Al Smith Invitational at Mishawaka (field includes Chesterton, Crown Point, Hobart, LaPorte, Lowell, Merrillville, Portage), 9 a.m.
North Montgomery Tournament (field includes Hanover Central), 9 a.m.