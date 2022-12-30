 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Prep Schedule

Basketball

Basketball

Boys Basketball

Highland Hoopfest (field includes Calumet, Griffith, Kankakee Valley, Morgan Twp., Morton, Whiting), 10 a.m.

Huntington North Holiday Hoops Tournament (field includes Merrillville), 11 a.m.

Westville at Portage Christian, 7 p.m.

Bowman at Boone Grove, 7:30 p.m.

Big Dipper Tournament at Rich Township (field includes Bishop Noll, TF South), TBA

LaPorte Tournament (field includes Hanover Central, Kouts, Lake Central, Lowell), TBA

PSM Holiday Shootout at Trine University (field includes Marquette, Michigan City), TBA

Girls Basketball

Bishop Noll at Detroit Renaissance, 3 p.m.

Warsaw Tournament (field includes Chesterton), TBA

Boys Swimming

Highland Invitational (field includes Crown Point, Lake Central, Michigan City, Munster, Portage, Valparaiso), 9 a.m. dive; 1 p.m. swim

Wrestling

Connersville Spartan Classic (field includes Valparaiso), 7:30 a.m.

Al Smith Invitational at Mishawaka (field includes Chesterton, Crown Point, Hobart, LaPorte, Lowell, Merrillville, Portage), 9 a.m.

North Montgomery Tournament (field includes Hanover Central), 9 a.m.

