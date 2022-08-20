Prep Schedule

Saturday
Boys Cross Country
Chesterton Larry James Invitational at Sunset Hills, (field includes Andrean, Covenant Christian, Griffith, Hobart, Kouts, Michigan City, Morgan Twp., Portage, West Side), 8 a.m.
Elkhart Christian Hokum Karem (field includes Valparaiso), 8 a.m.
Hebron Dave Walker Invitational (field includes Boone Grove, Calumet, Crown Point, Hanover Central, Kankakee Valley, Lowell, Merrillville, South Central, Washington Twp., Wheeler), 9 a.m.
LaPorte Jack Bransford Invitational at Kesling Park (field includes Highland, Illiana Christian, Lake Central, Lake Station, Morton, Munster, River Forest), 9 a.m.
North White Invitational (field includes North Newton, Tri-Township), 9 a.m.
People are also reading…
Girls Cross Country
Chesterton Larry James Invitational at Sunset Hills (field includes Andrean, Covenant Christian, Griffith, Hobart, Kouts, Lake Central, Michigan City, Morgan Twp., Portage, Valparaiso, West Side), 8 a.m.
Hebron Dave Walker Invitational (field includes Boone Grove, Calumet, Crown Point, Hanover Central, Kankakee Valley, Lowell, Merrillville, South Central, Washington Twp., Wheeler), 9 a.m.
LaPorte Jack Bransford Invitational at Kesling Park (field includes Highland, Illiana Christian, Lake Station, Morton, Munster, River Forest), 9 a.m.
North White Invitational (field includes North Newton Tri-Township), 9 a.m.
Boys Golf
Mt. Carmel Invitational (field includes Marian Catholic), 1 p.m.
Girls Golf
Warsaw Invitational (field includes Chesterton, Lake Central, LaPorte), 9 a.m.
Boys Soccer
Marquette at Hanover Central, 10 a.m.
New Prairie at Michigan City, 10 a.m.
Kouts at Kankakee Valley, 11:30 a.m.
Morton at Highland, noon
Wheeler at Hebron, noon
Hobart at Illiana Christian, 12:30 p.m.
Munster at Penn, 1 p.m.
Culver Academies at Andrean, 3:30 p.m.
Girls Soccer
South Bend St. Joseph Indian Invitational (field includes Chesterton, Crown Point, Munster, Valparaiso), 8 a.m.
Covenant Christian at Westville, 10 a.m.
Wheeler at Hebron, 10 a.m.
Washington Twp. at North White, 11 a.m.
Lowell at Bishop Noll, noon
Marquette at Hanover Central, noon
Kouts at Hobart, 2 p.m.
South Bend Riley at Michigan City, 2 p.m.
Culver Academies at Andrean, 5:30 p.m.
Boys Tennis
South Bend St. Joseph Tournament (field includes Chesterton), 7:30 a.m.
New Prairie Early Season Rumble (field includes Lake Station, Wheeler), 8 a.m.
Penn Invitational (field includes Crown Point), 8 a.m.
North Judson at LaPorte, 9 a.m.
Plymouth Invitational (field includes Munster), 10 a.m.
Girls Tennis
Lincoln-Way Central Quad (field includes TF South), 9 a.m.
Marian Catholic Quad (field includes Carmel, Nazareth, Providence), 9 a.m.
Boys Volleyball
Morgan Twp. at Tri-Township, 6 p.m.
Westville at Washington Twp., 6 p.m.
Kouts at Hebron, 6:30 p.m.
Girls Volleyball
John Glenn Tip Off Tournament (field includes South Central), 7:30 a.m.
Tom Heck Tournament at Penn (field includes Andrean, Bishop Noll, Munster), 8 a.m.
Hobart Invitational (field includes Calumet, Hammond Central, Lake Station, Lowell, Morton, River Forest, Wheeler), 9 a.m.
LaPorte Invitational (field includes Hanover Central, Highland, Kankakee Valley, Merrillville, Washington Twp.), 9 a.m.
Westville at Elkhart Christian, 9 a.m.
West Central Invitational (field includes Covenant Christian, Morgan Twp., North Newton, Victory Christian), 9:30 a.m.
Christian School Invitational at Illiana Christian (field includes Faith Christian, Heritage Christian, Unity Christian), 10 a.m.
Twin Lakes at Kouts, 11 a.m.
Football
West Side at South Bend Riley, 6 p.m.