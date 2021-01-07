 Skip to main content
Prep schedule
Prep schedule

Basketball

Basketball stock

 John Watkins, File | The Times

Boys Basketball

LaVille at Westville, 6:30 p.m.

Boone Grove at Morgan Twp., postponed

Bowman at West Side, 7 p.m.

Hanover Central at Bishop Noll, 7 p.m.

Hebron at South Central, 7 p.m.

Illiana Christian at Covenant Christian, 7 p.m.

Kankakee Valley at Munster, 7 p.m.

Kouts at North Judson, 7 p.m.

LaCrosse at Washington Twp., 7:30 p.m.

LaPorte at Lake Central, 7 p.m.

Morton at Gavit, 7 p.m.

Portage at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.

West Central at North Newton, 7 p.m.

Girls Basketball

LaCrosse at Washington Twp., 5:30 p.m.

West Central at North Newton, 5:30 p.m.

Bishop Noll at Hanover Central, 7 p.m.

Highland at Hobart, 7 p.m.

Lake Station at Whiting, 7 p.m.

Merrillville at Chesterton, 7 p.m.

Michigan City at Crown Point, 7 p.m.

Valparaiso at Portage, 7 p.m.

Wheeler at Griffith, 7 p.m.

Wrestling

IHSGW North Regional Tournament at Maconaquah (field includes Calumet, Hanover Central), 5:30 p.m.

Hammond Baptist at Illiana Christian, 6 p.m.

