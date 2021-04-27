 Skip to main content
Prep schedule
agate urgent

Prep schedule

Tennis

Baseball

Bishop Noll at Mt. Carmel, 4:30 p.m.

Boone Grove at Westville, 4:30 p.m.

Chesterton at Michigan City, 4:30 p.m.

Hebron at Washington Twp., 4:30 p.m.

Kankakee Valley at Hanover Central, 4:30 p.m.

LaPorte at Lake Central, 4:30 p.m.

Portage at Merrillville, 4:30 p.m.

South Central at LaCrosse, 4:30 p.m.

Valparaiso at Crown Point, 4:30 p.m.

EC Central at Morgan Twp., 4:45 p.m.

Hammond at Lowell, 5 p.m.

Morton at Lake Station, 5 p.m.

River Forest at Kouts, 5 p.m.

Boys Golf

Hobart at Highland, 4 p.m.

LaCrosse, Morgan Twp. at Westville, 4 p.m.

LaPorte at Lake Central, 4 p.m.

Portage at Munster, 4 p.m.

Boone Grove at South Central, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Evergreen Park at TF United (TF North), 5 p.m.

Softball

Boone Grove at Westville, 4:30 p.m.

Crown Point at Portage, 4:30 p.m.

Hammond at Highland, 4:30 p.m.

Hebron at Washington Twp., 4:30 p.m.

Knox at Kouts, 4:30 p.m.

Lake Central at Chesterton, 4:30 p.m.

LaPorte at Michigan City, 4:30 p.m.

Marist at Marian Catholic, 4:30 p.m.

Merrillville at Valparaiso, 4:30 p.m.

Morton at Gavit, 4:30 p.m.

Richards at TF South, 4:30 p.m.

South Central at LaCrosse, 4:30 p.m.

Tinley Park at TF North, 4:30 p.m.

Andrean at Lowell, 4:45 p.m.

Hobart at Kankakee Valley, 5 p.m.

North Newton at North Judson, 5 p.m.

River Forest at Illiana Christian, 5 p.m.

Boys Tennis

Hillcrest at TF South, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Bishop Noll at River Forest, 4 p.m.

North Newton at Fountain Central, 4 p.m.

LaPorte at SB Riley, 4:15 p.m.

Hobart at EC Central, 4:30 p.m.

Marquette at LaLumiere, 4:30 p.m.

Michigan City at Highland, 4:30 p.m.

Munster at Lake Central, 4:30 p.m.

Wheeler at Whiting, 4:30 p.m.

Griffith at Hanover Central, 5 p.m.

Wrestling

TF South at Hillcrest, 5 p.m.

