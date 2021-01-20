 Skip to main content
Prep schedule
Prep schedule

Basketball

Basketball stock

 John Watkins, File | The Times

Thursday's Schedule

Boys Basketball

Bowman at FW Blackhawk Christian, 7 p.m.

Calumet at Wheeler, 7 p.m.

Hammond at Munster, 7 p.m.

PCC Tournament at Boone Grove (semifinals), www.rrsn.com (video)

Girls Basketball

EC Central at Lowell, 6 p.m.

Crown Point at Chesterton, 7 p.m.

Hobart at Gavit, 7 p.m.

21st Century at Covenant Christian, 7 p.m.

Gymnastics

Chesterton, Wheeer at Lowell, 6 p.m.

Lake Central at Merrillville, 6 p.m.

LaPorte at Portage, 6 p.m.

Boys Swimming

Bishop Noll at Merrillville, 5:30 p.m.

GLAC meet at Morton, 5:30 p.m.

Kankakee Valley at Wheeler, 5:30 p.m.

Lowell at Crown Point, 5:30 p.m.

Calumet at Hobart, 6 p.m.

Lake Central at Munster, 6 p.m.

Girls Swimming

Bishop Noll at Merrillville, 5:30 p.m.

GLAC meet at Morton, 5:30 p.m.

Kankakee Valley at Wheeler, 5:30 p.m.

Lowell at Crown Point, 5:30 p.m.

Calumet at Hobart, 6 p.m.

Lake Central at Munster, 6 p.m.

Wrestling

Griffith at Whiting, 5:30 p.m.

GLAC meet at Morton, 6 p.m.

Lake Station at Kankakee Valley, 6 p.m.

