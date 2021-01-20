Prep schedule

Thursday's Schedule
Boys Basketball
Bowman at FW Blackhawk Christian, 7 p.m.
Calumet at Wheeler, 7 p.m.
Hammond at Munster, 7 p.m.
PCC Tournament at Boone Grove (semifinals), www.rrsn.com (video)
Girls Basketball
EC Central at Lowell, 6 p.m.
Crown Point at Chesterton, 7 p.m.
Hobart at Gavit, 7 p.m.
21st Century at Covenant Christian, 7 p.m.
Gymnastics
Chesterton, Wheeer at Lowell, 6 p.m.
Lake Central at Merrillville, 6 p.m.
LaPorte at Portage, 6 p.m.
Boys Swimming
Bishop Noll at Merrillville, 5:30 p.m.
GLAC meet at Morton, 5:30 p.m.
Kankakee Valley at Wheeler, 5:30 p.m.
Lowell at Crown Point, 5:30 p.m.
Calumet at Hobart, 6 p.m.
Lake Central at Munster, 6 p.m.
Girls Swimming
Bishop Noll at Merrillville, 5:30 p.m.
GLAC meet at Morton, 5:30 p.m.
Kankakee Valley at Wheeler, 5:30 p.m.
Lowell at Crown Point, 5:30 p.m.
Calumet at Hobart, 6 p.m.
Lake Central at Munster, 6 p.m.
Wrestling
Griffith at Whiting, 5:30 p.m.
GLAC meet at Morton, 6 p.m.
Lake Station at Kankakee Valley, 6 p.m.