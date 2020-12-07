Prep schedule

Tuesday's Schedule
Boys Basketball
EC Central at Crown Point, 7 p.m., www.rrsn.com (video)
Gary Lighthouse at Bowman, 7 p.m.
Highland at Hammond, 7 p.m.
Michigan City at Andrean, 7:30 p.m., WEFM-FM (95.9)
Lake Central at West Side, 7 p.m.
Washington Twp. at Illiana Christian, 7 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Hobart at Illiana Christian, 5:30 p.m.
Washington Twp. at Boone Grove, 5:30 p.m.
Westville at Kouts, 5:30 p.m.
Hammond at Highland, 6 p.m.
Morgan Twp. at South Central, 6 p.m.
Andrean at Lake Central, 7 p.m.
Culver Community at LaCrosse, 7 p.m.
Kankakee Valley at Hanover Central, 7 p.m.
Portage at North Judson, 7 p.m.
Boys Swimming
Calumet at Clark, 5 p.m.
Chesterton at Michigan City, 5:30 p.m.
Crown Point at Valparaiso, 5:30 p.m.
Portage at LaPorte, 5:30 p.m.
Highland at Kankakee Valley, 6 p.m.
Lowell, Munster at Hobart, 6 p.m.
Girls Swimming
Calumet at Clark, 5 p.m.
Chesterton at Michigan City, 5:30 p.m.
Crown Point at Valparaiso, 5:30 p.m.
Portage at LaPorte, 5:30 p.m.
Highland at Kankakee Valley, 6 p.m.
Lowell, Munster at Hobart, 6 p.m.
Wrestling
North Judson, North Newton at South Newton, 5:30 p.m.
Hanover Central at River Forest, 6 p.m.
