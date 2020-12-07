 Skip to main content
Prep schedule
Prep schedule

Basketball

Basketball stock

 John Watkins, File | The Times

Tuesday's Schedule

Boys Basketball

EC Central at Crown Point, 7 p.m., www.rrsn.com (video)

Gary Lighthouse at Bowman, 7 p.m.

Highland at Hammond, 7 p.m.

Michigan City at Andrean, 7:30 p.m., WEFM-FM (95.9)

Lake Central at West Side, 7 p.m.

Washington Twp. at Illiana Christian, 7 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Hobart at Illiana Christian, 5:30 p.m.

Washington Twp. at Boone Grove, 5:30 p.m.

Westville at Kouts, 5:30 p.m.

Hammond at Highland, 6 p.m.

Morgan Twp. at South Central, 6 p.m.

Andrean at Lake Central, 7 p.m.

Culver Community at LaCrosse, 7 p.m.

Kankakee Valley at Hanover Central, 7 p.m.

Portage at North Judson, 7 p.m.

Boys Swimming

Calumet at Clark, 5 p.m.

Chesterton at Michigan City, 5:30 p.m.

Crown Point at Valparaiso, 5:30 p.m.

Portage at LaPorte, 5:30 p.m.

Highland at Kankakee Valley, 6 p.m.

Lowell, Munster at Hobart, 6 p.m.

Girls Swimming

Calumet at Clark, 5 p.m.

Chesterton at Michigan City, 5:30 p.m.

Crown Point at Valparaiso, 5:30 p.m.

Portage at LaPorte, 5:30 p.m.

Highland at Kankakee Valley, 6 p.m.

Lowell, Munster at Hobart, 6 p.m.

Wrestling

North Judson, North Newton at South Newton, 5:30 p.m.

Hanover Central at River Forest, 6 p.m.

