Prep schedule

Badminton
Reavis at TF North, 4:30 p.m.
TF South at Oak Forest, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Basketball
TF North at Reavis, 6 p.m.
Marian Catholic at Benet, 7 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Reavis at TF North, 6 p.m.
Providence at Marian Catholic, 7 p.m.
Boys Bowling
Bremen at TF North (Castaways Bowl), 4 p.m.
Evergreen Park at TF South (Lynwood Lanes), 4:30 p.m.
Girls Bowling
Evergreen Park at TF South (Lan-Oak Lanes), 4:30 p.m.
TF North at Bremen (Oak Forest Bowl), 4:30 p.m.
Boys Swimming
Evergreen Park at TF United (TF South), 4:30 p.m.
