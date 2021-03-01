 Skip to main content
Prep schedule
Basketball

Basketball stock

 John Watkins, File | The Times

Badminton

Reavis at TF North, 4:30 p.m.

TF South at Oak Forest, 4:30 p.m.

Boys Basketball

TF North at Reavis, 6 p.m.

Marian Catholic at Benet, 7 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Reavis at TF North, 6 p.m.

Providence at Marian Catholic, 7 p.m.

Boys Bowling

Bremen at TF North (Castaways Bowl), 4 p.m.

Evergreen Park at TF South (Lynwood Lanes), 4:30 p.m.

Girls Bowling

Evergreen Park at TF South (Lan-Oak Lanes), 4:30 p.m.

TF North at Bremen (Oak Forest Bowl), 4:30 p.m.

Boys Swimming

Evergreen Park at TF United (TF South), 4:30 p.m.

