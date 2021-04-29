Prep schedule

Baseball
Boone Grove at Washington Twp., 4:30 p.m.
Gavit at Portage, 4:30 p.m.
Hebron at Morgan Twp., 4:30 p.m.
Illiana Christian at Highland, 4:30 p.m.
Kouts at LaCrosse, 4:30 p.m.
South Central at Westville, 4:30 p.m.
Andrean at Penn, 5 p.m.
Chesterton at Hobart, 5 p.m.
Griffith at Bishop Noll, 5 p.m.
Morton at EC Central, 5 p.m.
North Newton at Kankakee Valley, 5 p.m.
Rensselaer at Merrillville, 5 p.m.
Bowman at SB Adams, 5:30 p.m.
Valparaiso at Crown Point, 6:30 p.m.
Lake Central at Munster, 7 p.m., live video on Facebook.com/Regionsports and Regionsports.com
New Prairie at LaPorte, 7 p.m.
Boys Golf
Michigan City at New Prairie (Beechwood), 3 p.m.
Munster at Boone Grove, 4:30 p.m.
Softball
Boone Grove at Washington Twp., 4:30 p.m.
Hebron at Morgan Twp., 4:30 p.m.
Kouts at LaCrosse, 4:30 p.m.
Lake Central at Chesterton, 4:30 p.m.
LaPorte at Michigan City, 4:30 p.m.
South Central at Westville, 4:30 p.m.
Wheeler at Andrean, 4:30 p.m.
Morton at Merrillville, 5 p.m.
Munster at Kankakee Valley, 5 p.m.
Portage at Hanover Central, 5 p.m.
Illiana Christian at Whiting, 7 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Bishop Noll at Hanover Central, 4:30 p.m.
Griffith at Lake Central, 5 p.m.
Morton at EC Central, 5 p.m.
Boys Track
Bowman at Tipton, 4:30 p.m.
Carl Sandburg Pete Struck Invitational (field includes TF South), 4:30 p.m.
Rensselaer Gene Edmonds Relays (field includes Hanover Central, Kankakee Valley, North Newton), 4:45 p.m.
Warsaw Max Truex Invitational (field includes Hobart, LaPorte, Valparaiso), 5 p.m.
Girls Track
Bowman at Tipton, 4:30 p.m.
Rensselaer Gene Edmonds Relays (field includes Hanover Central, Kankakee Valley, North Newton), 4:45 p.m.
Mishawaka Princess Relays (field includes Chesterton, Crown Point, LaPorte), 5 p.m.