Prep schedule
agate urgent

Prep schedule

Sports
Provided

Baseball

Boone Grove at Washington Twp., 4:30 p.m.

Gavit at Portage, 4:30 p.m.

Hebron at Morgan Twp., 4:30 p.m.

Illiana Christian at Highland, 4:30 p.m.

Kouts at LaCrosse, 4:30 p.m.

South Central at Westville, 4:30 p.m.

Andrean at Penn, 5 p.m.

Chesterton at Hobart, 5 p.m.

Griffith at Bishop Noll, 5 p.m.

Morton at EC Central, 5 p.m.

North Newton at Kankakee Valley, 5 p.m.

Rensselaer at Merrillville, 5 p.m.

Bowman at SB Adams, 5:30 p.m.

Valparaiso at Crown Point, 6:30 p.m.

Lake Central at Munster, 7 p.m., live video on Facebook.com/Regionsports and Regionsports.com

New Prairie at LaPorte, 7 p.m.

Boys Golf

Michigan City at New Prairie (Beechwood), 3 p.m.

Munster at Boone Grove, 4:30 p.m.

Softball

Boone Grove at Washington Twp., 4:30 p.m.

Hebron at Morgan Twp., 4:30 p.m.

Kouts at LaCrosse, 4:30 p.m.

Lake Central at Chesterton, 4:30 p.m.

LaPorte at Michigan City, 4:30 p.m.

South Central at Westville, 4:30 p.m.

Wheeler at Andrean, 4:30 p.m.

Morton at Merrillville, 5 p.m.

Munster at Kankakee Valley, 5 p.m.

Portage at Hanover Central, 5 p.m.

Illiana Christian at Whiting, 7 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Bishop Noll at Hanover Central, 4:30 p.m.

Griffith at Lake Central, 5 p.m.

Morton at EC Central, 5 p.m.

Boys Track

Bowman at Tipton, 4:30 p.m.

Carl Sandburg Pete Struck Invitational (field includes TF South), 4:30 p.m.

Rensselaer Gene Edmonds Relays (field includes Hanover Central, Kankakee Valley, North Newton), 4:45 p.m.

Warsaw Max Truex Invitational (field includes Hobart, LaPorte, Valparaiso), 5 p.m.

Girls Track

Bowman at Tipton, 4:30 p.m.

Rensselaer Gene Edmonds Relays (field includes Hanover Central, Kankakee Valley, North Newton), 4:45 p.m.

Mishawaka Princess Relays (field includes Chesterton, Crown Point, LaPorte), 5 p.m.

